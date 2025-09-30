Hero’s Welcome! Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma And Asia Cup Winners Return Home – Watch

Tilak Varma, Man of the Match in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, was welcomed back home surrounded by fans at the airport.

After the Men in Blue lost three quick wickets in the Power Play chasing 147, the 22-year old stepped up, anchoring the innings through to the end, scoring 69 off 53 deliveries, helping his team win.

Catch a glimpse of the hero's welcome:

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Indian Cricketer Tilak Varma receives a rousing welcome as he arrives in Hyderabad.



He was announced 'Man of the Match' in yesterday's #AsiaCupFinal against Pakistan as India won by 5 wickets. pic.twitter.com/Acedj2HOjA — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

The Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has also returned home, in Mumbai, and was also welcomed by fans and admirers at the airport.

India captain returns home after Asia Cup triumph

Suryakumar Yadav had a rather quiet tournament with the bat, except his match-winning 50 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage.

However, his on-field decisions were key in this undefeated campaign.

Hardik Pandya also returned home, to Mumbai, last night. He had missed the final against Pakistan after getting injured in a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reaches Mumbai.



India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the #AsiaCupFinal in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/KmzTCDex8P — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

Gambhir, Kuldeep, fly to Ahmedabad after Asia Cup

#WATCH | Gujarat | Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and cricketer Kuldeep Yadav reached Ahmedabad earlier today pic.twitter.com/lGeVL72cAw — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket taker at the Asia Cup with 17 wickets (crowned Most Valuable Player of the Tournament) arrived in Ahmedabad early morning on September 30, 2025.

This is very likely due to the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series, which starts from October 2, 2025. The first match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.