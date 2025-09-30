Hero’s Welcome! Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma And Asia Cup Winners Return Home – Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHero’s Welcome! Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma And Asia Cup Winners Return Home – Watch

Members of the Indian team have returned home after clinching the Asia Cup in a nail-biting final against Pakistan. Check out how many of them were welcomed back.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tilak Varma, Man of the Match in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, was welcomed back home surrounded by fans at the airport.

After the Men in Blue lost three quick wickets in the Power Play chasing 147, the 22-year old stepped up, anchoring the innings through to the end, scoring 69 off 53 deliveries, helping his team win. 

Catch a glimpse of the hero's welcome:

The Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has also returned home, in Mumbai, and was also welcomed by fans and admirers at the airport.

India captain returns home after Asia Cup triumph

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Suryakumar Yadav had a rather quiet tournament with the bat, except his match-winning 50 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage.

However, his on-field decisions were key in this undefeated campaign.

Hardik Pandya also returned home, to Mumbai, last night. He had missed the final against Pakistan after getting injured in a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka. 

Check out: Setback for India? Hardik Pandya Could Miss Australia ODI Series

Gambhir, Kuldeep, fly to Ahmedabad after Asia Cup

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket taker at the Asia Cup with 17 wickets (crowned Most Valuable Player of the Tournament) arrived in Ahmedabad early morning on September 30, 2025.

This is very likely due to the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series, which starts from October 2, 2025. The first match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
