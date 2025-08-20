Sunil Gavaskar's Logical Stand On India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSunil Gavaskar's Logical Stand On India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

On August 19, when BCCI unveiled India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025, it became clear that the team is set to compete against Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
The upcoming India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2025 has sparked intense debate. Following the Pahalgam attack, relations between the two nations have further strained, and social media has been flooded with calls to boycott Pakistan across all sports, including cricket.

Even in the Legends League, India Champions side opted not to play against Pakistan. However, in Asia Cup, a face-off between the two arch-rivals remains on the cards. On August 19, when BCCI unveiled India’s squad for the tournament, it became clear that the team is set to compete against Pakistan.

Gavaskar’s Viewpoint

Speaking to India Today, former Indian captain and veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar shared his perspective on the matter. He emphasized that players ultimately have no choice in the decision.

“If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that,” he told India Today.

“The players are helpless in this. They’ve been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don’t, then the BCCI will act accordingly,” he added.

India vs Pakistan Fixture

India and Pakistan are both part of Group A in Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off on September 9. The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for September 14 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This year’s competition will feature a total of eight teams.

India vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry 

Despite the noise, India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup remains on schedule.

Looking back at history, political tensions have rarely stopped the two sides from meeting on the cricket field. In 1999, India played against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup while the Kargil conflict was ongoing.

Going further back, in 1971 — a year marked by war between the two nations — players from both countries even shared the same dressing room, representing a World XI side together.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Sunil Gavaskar Asia Cup India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Sunil Gavaskar India Vs Pakistan
