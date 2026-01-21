Sri Lanka vs England 2026: Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming & More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSri Lanka vs England 2026: Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming & More

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 04:42 PM (IST)

Following a disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia, England are now heading to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour that includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

SL vs ENG 2026 series starts on January 22, with ODI leg beginning at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The remaining two ODIs will take place on January 24 and 27. England have struggled in the 50-over format recently, losing 18 of their last 26 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup, and under Harry Brook’s captaincy, they will be eager to regain momentum.

Once the ODI series ends, Sri Lanka and England will face off in a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 3, providing both teams with final match practice ahead of T20 World Cup. 

Sri Lanka vs England Schedule

22 January – 1st ODI | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 2:30 pm IST

24 January – 2nd ODI | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 2:30 pm IST

27 January – 3rd ODI | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | 2:30 pm IST

30 January – 1st T20I | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele | 7:00 pm IST

1 February – 2nd T20I | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele | 7:00 pm IST

3 February – 3rd T20I | Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele | 7:00 pm IST

SL vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

England’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+. For viewers in India, the matches will be available to stream live on FanCode.

Sri Lanka vs England squads

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for England series: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

England T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for England series: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Vs England Sri Lanka Vs England ODI Schedule Sri Lanka Vs England Schedule Sri Lanka Vs England T20 Series
Opinion
