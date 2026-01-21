Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsExchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir

Pakistani troops allegedly fired two rounds of small arms to disrupt the installation work. Indian troops responded with a single, calibrated retaliatory shot, the sources said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An exchange of fire took place between Indian and Pakistani troops in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the night of January 20–21, defence sources said.

Incident Occurred During Surveillance Upgrade

The brief skirmish occurred when troops of the 6 Rashtriya Rifles were installing high-tech surveillance cameras in the Keran Bala area. The equipment was being set up to strengthen border security and eliminate blind spots along the Line of Control.

Pakistani Firing, Calibrated Indian Response

Pakistani troops allegedly fired two rounds of small arms to disrupt the installation work. Indian troops responded with a single, calibrated retaliatory shot, the sources said.

No Casualties, Search Operation Launched

No casualties were reported on either side. However, the Indian Army subsequently launched a cordon and search operation in the dense forested area, suspecting that the firing may have been intended to divert attention to facilitate an infiltration attempt.

Security Tightened Along Traditional Routes

Security has been further strengthened across the sector as the Army continues to enhance technical surveillance to monitor traditional infiltration routes during the winter months.

Previous Attacks From Pakistan

 

Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Samba districts last week, prompting security forces to activate anti-unmanned aerial system (anti-UAS) measures on the night of Thursday, January 15, 2026.

According to sources, the drones were observed hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district. One drone was spotted near forward posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading forces to immediately deploy their anti-UAS response mechanisms.

Another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba, the sources said.

The sightings followed a similar incident earlier in the week. On Tuesday night, Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the LoC in Rajouri district.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops occur?

An exchange of fire took place between Indian and Pakistani troops in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

What was happening when the skirmish occurred?

The skirmish occurred when Indian troops were installing high-tech surveillance cameras to strengthen border security.

What was the response from Pakistani troops and how did Indian troops react?

Pakistani troops allegedly fired two rounds of small arms, and Indian troops responded with a single, calibrated retaliatory shot.

Were there any casualties, and what action was taken afterward?

No casualties were reported. A cordon and search operation was launched, suspecting the firing aimed to facilitate infiltration.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
North Kashmir Keran Sector LoC Pakistan INDIA Troops Exchange Fire
