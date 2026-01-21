Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An exchange of fire took place between Indian and Pakistani troops in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the night of January 20–21, defence sources said.

Incident Occurred During Surveillance Upgrade

The brief skirmish occurred when troops of the 6 Rashtriya Rifles were installing high-tech surveillance cameras in the Keran Bala area. The equipment was being set up to strengthen border security and eliminate blind spots along the Line of Control.

Pakistani Firing, Calibrated Indian Response

Pakistani troops allegedly fired two rounds of small arms to disrupt the installation work. Indian troops responded with a single, calibrated retaliatory shot, the sources said.

No Casualties, Search Operation Launched

No casualties were reported on either side. However, the Indian Army subsequently launched a cordon and search operation in the dense forested area, suspecting that the firing may have been intended to divert attention to facilitate an infiltration attempt.

Security Tightened Along Traditional Routes

Security has been further strengthened across the sector as the Army continues to enhance technical surveillance to monitor traditional infiltration routes during the winter months.

Previous Attacks From Pakistan

Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Samba districts last week, prompting security forces to activate anti-unmanned aerial system (anti-UAS) measures on the night of Thursday, January 15, 2026.

According to sources, the drones were observed hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district. One drone was spotted near forward posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading forces to immediately deploy their anti-UAS response mechanisms.

Another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba, the sources said.

The sightings followed a similar incident earlier in the week. On Tuesday night, Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the LoC in Rajouri district.