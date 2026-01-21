Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Founder-led transitions are rarely sudden, but when they happen, the reasoning often reveals where the company and its creator are headed next. On January 21, Eternal informed stock exchanges that its founder and Group CEO Deepinder Goyal will step down from the top executive role with effect from February 1, 2026. The move marks a deliberate shift by Goyal away from the operational helm of the company he built, as he looks to pursue ideas that fall outside Eternal’s public-company framework.

A Founder’s Decision To Step Back

In a letter addressed to shareholders, Goyal made it clear that the decision was driven by personal conviction rather than immediate business pressures. “Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman. Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will be Eternal's new Group CEO,” he wrote.

An important update on leadership changes at Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CALn2QQFWE — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 21, 2026

While the change alters day-to-day leadership, Goyal is not cutting ties with the organisation. His continued presence on the board suggests a transition aimed at continuity, even as executive responsibilities shift to new leadership.

Why Goyal Chose To Resign Now

The core reason behind Goyal’s exit lies in the nature of the ideas he wants to explore next. In his letter, he explained, “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal.”

The emphasis on higher-risk experimentation highlights a key limitation faced by founders once their companies mature and become publicly accountable. According to Goyal, these ideas do not align with Eternal’s strategic direction. “If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not.”

Leadership Transition At Eternal

With Goyal stepping aside, the board has named Albinder Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit, as the incoming Group CEO of Eternal. Dhindsa has been closely associated with the group’s recent growth and operational execution, making him a familiar face for investors and employees alike.

The transition indicates Eternal’s intent to maintain strategic stability while allowing its founder the freedom to pursue more experimental paths independently. For shareholders, the message is twofold. The company’s leadership pipeline is intact, and the founder’s departure is not an exit driven by crisis but by curiosity.

As Eternal prepares for this leadership change in February 2026, Goyal’s resignation underscores a broader reality in the startup-to-public-company journey. At some point, the appetite for risk and experimentation may outgrow the structure of the organisation itself.