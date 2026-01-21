Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue

Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue

Air Force One returned to base after a minor electrical issue, but President Trump is set to continue to Davos on a backup aircraft, the White House said.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:36 AM (IST)

President Donald Trump’s journey to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum briefly faced an unexpected interruption after Air Force One returned to the United States shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening. The White House confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Joint Base Andrews following the identification of a minor technical concern.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to turn back was taken as a precaution after the crew detected a minor electrical issue while the plane was already airborne. She emphasized that there was no emergency involved and that the return was made out of an abundance of caution. According to Leavitt, President Trump was scheduled to continue his trip aboard another aircraft and would still attend the World Economic Forum in Davos as planned, as per AFP.

Precautionary Decision After Takeoff

Officials said the issue was noticed shortly after departure, prompting the flight crew to assess the situation and opt for a return to base. The aircraft landed without incident at Joint Base Andrews, where preparations were made for Trump and his delegation to switch planes.

It was reported that Air Force One executed a sharp U-turn over the Atlantic, a maneuver that was later confirmed by flight-tracking data. The White House stressed that the move was strictly precautionary and did not pose any immediate risk to the president or those onboard.

Calm Onboard, Backup Plans Activated

Observers familiar with the situation said Trump and his team remained composed throughout the process. Rather than disrupting the schedule entirely, arrangements were quickly made for the president to board a replacement aircraft and resume his journey to Switzerland, reported Times of India.

Analysts noted that electrical or wiring issues can occasionally arise even on highly advanced aircraft, including Air Force One. They described the problem as routine and manageable, pointing out that the presidential aircraft is designed with extensive redundancies that allow for safe operation and swift decision-making in such scenarios.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
World
Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’
Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’
World
‘365 Wins In 365 Days’: Trump Marks One Year In Office, Repeats India-Pakistan Truce Claim In Rambling Presser
‘365 Wins In 365 Days’: Trump Marks One Year In Office, Repeats India-Pak Truce Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget