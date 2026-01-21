Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue

President Donald Trump’s journey to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum briefly faced an unexpected interruption after Air Force One returned to the United States shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening. The White House confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Joint Base Andrews following the identification of a minor technical concern.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to turn back was taken as a precaution after the crew detected a minor electrical issue while the plane was already airborne. She emphasized that there was no emergency involved and that the return was made out of an abundance of caution. According to Leavitt, President Trump was scheduled to continue his trip aboard another aircraft and would still attend the World Economic Forum in Davos as planned, as per AFP.

Precautionary Decision After Takeoff

Officials said the issue was noticed shortly after departure, prompting the flight crew to assess the situation and opt for a return to base. The aircraft landed without incident at Joint Base Andrews, where preparations were made for Trump and his delegation to switch planes.

It was reported that Air Force One executed a sharp U-turn over the Atlantic, a maneuver that was later confirmed by flight-tracking data. The White House stressed that the move was strictly precautionary and did not pose any immediate risk to the president or those onboard.

Calm Onboard, Backup Plans Activated

Observers familiar with the situation said Trump and his team remained composed throughout the process. Rather than disrupting the schedule entirely, arrangements were quickly made for the president to board a replacement aircraft and resume his journey to Switzerland, reported Times of India.

Analysts noted that electrical or wiring issues can occasionally arise even on highly advanced aircraft, including Air Force One. They described the problem as routine and manageable, pointing out that the presidential aircraft is designed with extensive redundancies that allow for safe operation and swift decision-making in such scenarios.