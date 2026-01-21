RSS Song Halted At Kerala Temple Event; BJP Accuses Left Group Of 'Anti-Hindu' Bias

A political controversy has erupted in Kerala’s Kannur district after a temple festival was disrupted over the performance of a song linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The incident occurred on January 19 at the Kannadiparamba Muthappan temple, where a group objected to the rendition of “Parama Pavithramathamee Mannil Bharathambaye,” a Malayalam patriotic song commonly heard at RSS events.

The disruption, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows heated exchanges between two groups as singers on stage attempted to pacify the crowd and continue the programme. The incident has triggered sharp political reactions, drawing in youth organisations and major political parties in the state.

DYFI Objects, Alleges Political Agenda

According to reports, those opposing the song were members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M). Kerala is currently the only Indian state governed by a Left-led administration.

DYFI supporters alleged that the inclusion of the song during the temple festival was part of an “RSS-backed agenda” aimed at politicising religious events. They criticised the festival committee for allowing what they described as the promotion of communal ideology within a temple setting.

In a statement issued after the incident, the organisation warned that similar protests would be staged in the future if songs associated with the RSS were included in temple festivals. DYFI maintained that religious celebrations should not be used as platforms for advancing political messaging.

BJP Condemns Disruption, Calls It Attack On Hindu Traditions

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemned the disruption, accusing Left-affiliated groups of intolerance toward Hindu religious practices. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said temple festivals are sacred cultural and religious spaces and should not be subjected to ideological scrutiny.

Bhandari also took to X to criticise the incident, writing: “Anti-Hindu DYFI at play! What happened at the Kannadiparamba Sree Muthappan Temple in Mayyil, Kannur, is not an isolated incident – it is a deliberate attack on Hindu faith and tradition.”

Song at Centre Of Longstanding Debate

The song at the heart of the controversy, Parama Pavithramathamee Mannil Bharathambaye, is widely recognised as an RSS Ganageetham, frequently sung at the organisation’s gatherings. However, it has also featured in cultural programmes, concerts, and television shows, where it has not always been presented with an explicit political association.

The episode has once again highlighted Kerala’s deeply polarised political climate, where religious, cultural, and ideological lines often intersect. As the video continues to circulate online, the incident is likely to fuel further debate over the role of politics in religious and cultural events across the state.