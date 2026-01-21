Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot

An Air Force trainee aircraft crashed into a pond behind KP College in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The news triggered panic in the area, with locals immediately alerting the police and district administration.

Following the information, fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams were rushed to the spot. The administration has cordoned off the area and is taking steps to secure the surroundings as emergency operations continue. Both pilots were safely ejected.

Rescue Teams Deployed, Area Sealed

Officials confirmed that multiple rescue units have been dispatched to the site, and efforts are underway to assess the situation. Security has been tightened around the pond to ensure public safety and facilitate rescue work.