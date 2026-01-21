Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests

Trump warned the Islamic regime of Iran that if anything ever happens, the entire country will be blown up as anti-establishment protests continue to rock the nation.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump has issued a stark new warning to Iran as deadly protests continue to grip the country, escalating already heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. In an interview with News Nation, Trump warned that Iran faced catastrophic consequences if the unrest persisted.

“If anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump said, responding to what he described as growing instability inside the Islamic Republic. The remarks came days after he openly called for regime change in Iran.

Trump Responds to Iran’s ‘All-Out War’ Warning

Trump also addressed recent threats from Tehran, including warnings of an “all-out war” if the US intervenes. “I’ve left notification,” he said, adding, “If anything happens, we’re going to wipe them off the face of the earth.”

The comments reflect Trump’s increasingly aggressive posture toward Iran as protests intensify and international scrutiny grows over the government’s response. He has repeatedly criticised Iran’s leadership, accusing it of violent repression and misrule.

Iran Threatens Retaliation Over Supreme Leader

Iran responded swiftly on Tuesday, issuing a direct warning to Trump against any action targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Trump knows that if any hand of aggression is extended toward our leader, we not only cut that hand but also we will set fire to their world,” Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, said, according to the Associated Press.

The warning followed Trump’s recent comments calling for regime change and his personal attack on Khamenei. In an interview with Politico, Trump described Iran’s supreme leader as “a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people.”

Mounting Death Toll as Protests Continue

Trump’s remarks come amid continuing unrest in Iran, which erupted in late December over soaring inflation, a plunging rial and deepening economic hardship. Protesters have taken to the streets across multiple cities, demanding political reform and, in some cases, an end to the current regime.

The death toll from the protests has climbed to at least 4,519 people, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. More than 26,300 people have also been arrested, the group said.

Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of fuelling the unrest, claiming foreign interference is behind the demonstrations. Washington has denied the allegation, as rhetoric between the two countries continues to harden against the backdrop of Iran’s deepening crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning has Donald Trump issued to Iran regarding ongoing protests?

Donald Trump has issued a stark warning that Iran faces catastrophic consequences if the deadly protests continue to grip the country.

What is Iran's response to potential US intervention or action against their Supreme Leader?

Iran has warned that if any aggression is extended toward their leader, they will retaliate severely, vowing to 'set fire to their world'.

What are the main causes of the protests occurring in Iran?

The protests in Iran erupted due to soaring inflation, a plunging rial, and deepening economic hardship, with demands for political reform.

What is the reported death toll and number of arrests related to the Iran protests?

According to reports, the death toll has climbed to at least 4,519 people, and over 26,300 people have been arrested during the protests.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Iran Protest News
