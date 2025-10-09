Sourav Ganguly Backs Shubman Gill As ODI Captain, Hails Rohit Sharma’s Legacy

Sourav Ganguly on ODI captaincy change: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his support for the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, while also lauding Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership over the years.

Speaking on the transition, Ganguly emphasized that Rohit’s replacement was likely the result of a mutual discussion and stressed that it should not be seen as a reflection of his performance.

“Rohit has been an outstanding leader. He has led India to major triumphs, including the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy,” Ganguly said, highlighting the veteran’s contributions to Indian cricket.

'Age is the only factor influencing change'

According to Ganguly, Rohit’s age is the only factor influencing the change in leadership. By 2027, Rohit will be 40, and in the world of sports, reaching that milestone often signals the natural end of a player’s peak performance.

“Performance is not the issue with Rohit. In 2027, he will be 40. That’s a significant number in sports. It happened to me, it happened to Dravid, and it happens to everyone,” Ganguly noted.

'Appointing Gill as ODI captain a fair call'

Sourav Ganguly further praised the promotion of Shubman Gill, who has displayed immense talent and consistency, particularly during India’s tour of England.

“I think it’s a fair call. Shubman has shown a lot of potential, and grooming a young captain while Rohit continues to play is a smart strategy,” he added. The former skipper stressed that such transitions are a natural part of team evolution, ensuring continuity while balancing experience and youth.

With Shubman Gill taking over the reins, India now has the opportunity to nurture a promising leader for the future, while Rohit can continue to contribute as a senior player in the ODI setup.

Sourav Ganguly’s comments reflect the sentiment that leadership changes, when managed thoughtfully, benefit both the team and individual players, preserving India’s competitive edge on the global stage.