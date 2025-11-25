Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Mandhana vs Palash Muchhal: Who Has Higher Net Worth?

Smriti Mandhana vs Palash Muchhal: Who Has Higher Net Worth?

Smriti Mandhana's financial success is rooted in her status as a top-tier Indian cricketer and her strong personal brand.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Based on recent reports in late 2025, Smriti Mandhana has an estimated net worth of ₹32-₹34 crore, while Palash Muchhal’s estimated net worth varies more widely, falling somewhere between ₹20 and ₹41 crore.

Mandhana's net worth is primarily driven by her career as an elite cricketer, while Muchhal's earnings come from his multi-faceted career in the entertainment industry. The couple's combined net worth is estimated to be between ₹50 and ₹75 crore.

Smriti Mandhana's earnings and financial standing

Smriti Mandhana's financial success is rooted in her status as a top-tier Indian cricketer and her strong personal brand. Her income is generated through several key avenues:

BCCI Contracts and Match Fees: As an integral part of the Indian national women's cricket team, she receives a stable income from her Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contracts and match fees for playing across formats.

WPL Salary: The Women's Premier League (WPL) has become a major source of income for her. In 2023, she was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for an impressive ₹3.4 crore, which provided a significant boost to her overall wealth.

Brand Endorsements: Her popularity and success on the field have made her a sought-after face for major brands, with endorsement deals further contributing to her earnings.

Palash Muchhal's earnings and career portfolio

Palash Muchhal has built a successful career in the Indian entertainment industry, with a range of skills that bring in a diverse income. His earnings are more varied than Mandhana's due to the project-based nature of his work:

Music Composition and Albums: As a composer, he earns from various music projects, including film soundtracks and independent albums.

Direction and Production: Muchhal has ventured into filmmaking as a director and producer, which adds another significant stream of revenue.

Live Shows and Royalties: He also generates income from live performances and the royalties from his musical work.

A comparison of earning streams

While both individuals have achieved considerable financial success in their respective fields, the sources of their wealth differ. Mandhana's earnings from her cricketing career are based on structured contracts, match fees, and consistent performance, giving her a more predictable income stream.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Net Worth Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti-Palash Wedding
Read more
