HomeSportsCricketSix Years, Countless Memories, Postponed Wedding: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's Love Story

Smriti and Palash's journey is a reminder that love does not always follow a smooth path, but real connections often withstand the trials of life.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal love story: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have consistently kept their personal lives private. Although they have not publicly shared the details of their relationship, media reports indicate that their romance started in 2019 after they were introduced through mutual friends in creative circles.

Over time, their friendship deepened, and despite their high‑profile careers - Smriti as a leading Indian women’s cricketer, and Palash as a music composer/filmmaker - they chose to keep their relationship private for years.

From Private Romance to Public Promise

It was only in July 2024, on their five‑year anniversary, that Smriti and Palash officially announced their relationship with a heartfelt social media post, making their bond public after years of silence.

Their announcement was subtle, yet significant - a quiet acknowledgment that spoke volumes of mutual respect and companionship.

Grand Gestures and Symbolic Love

Their journey took a deeply emotional turn in late 2025. After Smriti’s instrumental role in India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory, Palash chose the same venue - DY Patil Stadium - to propose to her. Blindfolding Smriti, he led her onto the pitch and asked for her hand in marriage, presenting a ring in a touching public moment.

To further seal his commitment, Palash also tattooed Smriti’s initials and her jersey number “SM18” on his forearm - a symbolic gesture showing that his dedication to her is permanent.

Wedding Plans - and Sudden Pause

The couple planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra. Preparations had progressed through pre‑wedding rituals and celebrations. Clips from their Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies emerged online, capturing colorful, Bollywood-style celebrations and the couple’s radiant joy.

However, just hours before the ceremony, Smriti’s father suffered a serious health scare - a medical emergency that forced families to call off the wedding at the last minute.

While no new date has been announced, couple’s fans and well-wishers remain hopeful that once all health concerns are resolved, their journey will continue.

The Controversy

Online rumors suggested Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding was postponed due to alleged cheating by Muchhal with a choreographer, fueled by deleted social media posts and viral, unverified screenshots of messages.

Both families have requested privacy concerning the unconfirmed controversy, while Muchhal's cousin has reportedly spoken out asking people not to judge him.

A Six-Year Journey

Despite the postponement, Smriti and Palash's journey is a reminder that love does not always follow a smooth path, but real connections often withstand the trials of life.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
