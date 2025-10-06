Smriti Mandhana Net Worth 2025: WPL Salary, Endorsements, Assets And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Smriti Mandhana is one of the biggest names to emerge out of Indian women's cricket. She has 13 hundreds and 32 fifties to her name in ODIs, as well as 2 tons and 3 half centuries in just 12 Test innings.

Even in T20Is, the shortest format of the game, Mandhana has hit 1 century, and 31 fifties thus far. Naturally, there is a lot of fan-interest in the player, with some even wondering about off-field particulars, such as her Net Worth.

Smriti Mandhana Reported Net Worth 2025

According to reports, India's star cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, has an estimated Net Worth between Rs 32 and 34 crores, which translates roughly to about $4 million (USD).

This estimated Net Worth is a result of multiple income streams, which include:

BCCI Contract - Mandhana is a part of the Grade A Central Contract category of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for which she is paid Rs 50 lakh anually.

WPL Contract - India's opening batter plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She was acquired for Rs 3.4 crore in the player auction and has even led them to a trophy.

Foreign League salaries - Smriti Mandhana has even played in the Women's Big Bash League, Australia's domestic T20 league, and in England's The Hundred.

Brand Endorsements - Hyundai, Red Bull, Hero Motocorp, Garnier, and Mastercard are some of the brands she has endorsed over the years. While specifics are not known, reports suggest her earnings to be between Rs 50 and 75 lakh per deal.

Business Ventures - The RCB skipper owns a cafe in Sangli, SM-18, and reportedly has properties in Delhi and Mumbai as well, along with vehicles.

Smriti Mandhana is currently busy on national duty at the ICC Women's World Cup, which is being held in India and Sri Lanka.

She hasn't scored big in the tournament so far, but is coming off a 125 against the Australian women's team, scored on September 20, 2025.