Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Getting Married Soon? Details Inside

The postponed wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal is back in the spotlight. Initially called off on November 23 due to health concerns, a cryptic social media post by event company Crayons Entertainment has reignited speculation among fans.

A week after the postponement, the company shared an Instagram post saying, "We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion."

While some users appreciated the sentiment, others immediately linked it to Mandhana’s wedding, questioning whether the post hinted at a new wedding date.

One user on Instagram wrote, "Will see you soon? Does it mean the marriage is going to happen?" Another user wrote, "kudos to everyone involved, for handling this sensitive time so gracefully :)"

Why wedding got postponed?

The wedding, originally planned in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli, was delayed after her father and Palash experienced health issues requiring hospitalization.

Both families emphasized that the postponement was solely for health reasons. Yet, rumors escalated when Smriti removed all wedding-related photos from Instagram and both she and Palash added eye emojis to their profiles.

Palash Muchhal's mother, Amita Muchhal, expressed hope for the wedding to happen soon. In contrast, Smriti’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, clarified, “At present, the wedding is still postponed.”

The uncertainty has even affected Mandhana’s schedule, as she missed shooting for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 where several teammates were expected. The absence of an official new date continues to fuel fan speculation.

Also on ABP Live | Century Not Enough: Ruturaj Gaikwad Expected To Be Left Out - Shocking Selection Twist

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken