‘Fight Isn’t Over Yet’: Thackeray Cousins Pledge To Push Marathi Interests After BMC Loss

The Thackeray cousins have signalled that their political fight is far from over, even after suffering a historic setback in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. For the first time in 25 years, Mumbai’s powerful civic body has slipped out of Thackeray control, but both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have vowed to persist with their campaign rooted in Marathi pride and identity.

BMC Verdict & Shifting Power Equations

The BMC elections marked a decisive shift in Mumbai’s civic politics. The BJP, along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, managed to wrest control from the Thackerays despite the cousins joining hands last year to counter the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

While Uddhav Thackeray’s faction won 65 of the 227 wards, the Congress secured 24 seats. AIMIM emerged victorious in eight wards, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed six. The NCP won three seats, the Samajwadi Party two, and the NCP-SP alliance one.

In contrast, the BJP clinched 89 wards and Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured 29, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114. The outcome paves the way for Mumbai’s first Mahayuti mayor—and potentially the first BJP-backed Marathi mayor—signalling a new phase in the city’s governance.

UBT Reaffirms Commitment To Marathi Cause

Reacting to the results, Shiv Sena (UBT) reiterated that electoral defeat would not dilute its commitment to the Marathi community. In a post on X, the party stated: “This battle is not over yet… It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve.”

The statement made it clear that the party intends to keep Marathi identity at the centre of its politics, even as it prepares for a period in opposition within the civic body.

Raj Thackeray Calls For Rebuild & Renewed Struggle

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which won six wards, also struck a defiant note. Raj accused the Mahayuti of exploiting and sidelining Marathis, asserting that his party’s struggle was about survival and identity rather than short-term electoral gains.

In a detailed message on X, Raj congratulated elected corporators from both MNS and Shiv Sena, acknowledging the tough fight against what he described as “unyielding financial power and the might of authority.” He praised party workers for standing firm and insisted that MNS corporators would not bow to pressure from those in power.

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



सर्वप्रथम महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना आणि शिवसेनेच्या निवडून आलेल्या सर्व नगरसेवकांचं मनापासून अभिनंदन. यावेळची निवडणूक ही सोपी नव्हती. अचाट धनशक्ती, सत्तेची शक्ती विरुद्ध शिवशक्ती अशी लढाई होती. पण अशा लढाईत सुद्धा दोन्ही पक्षाच्या कार्यकर्त्यांनी उत्तम… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) January 17, 2026

“Our fight is for the Marathi people, the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This fight is our very existence. Such battles are long-term,” Raj wrote. He warned that those in power would continue to harass the Marathi community, making it essential to stand steadfastly with them. “Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our breath is Marathi,” he added.

Concluding his message, Raj urged supporters to regroup and look ahead: “Let’s meet again soon. Let’s get back to work. Let’s rebuild our party and organization anew.”