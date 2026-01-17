Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Fight Isn’t Over Yet’: Thackeray Cousins Pledge To Push Marathi Interests After BMC Loss

‘Fight Isn’t Over Yet’: Thackeray Cousins Pledge To Push Marathi Interests After BMC Loss

After losing the BMC for the first time in 25 years, the Thackeray cousins pledged to continue their battle for Marathi identity and political relevance.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

The Thackeray cousins have signalled that their political fight is far from over, even after suffering a historic setback in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. For the first time in 25 years, Mumbai’s powerful civic body has slipped out of Thackeray control, but both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have vowed to persist with their campaign rooted in Marathi pride and identity.

BMC Verdict & Shifting Power Equations

The BMC elections marked a decisive shift in Mumbai’s civic politics. The BJP, along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, managed to wrest control from the Thackerays despite the cousins joining hands last year to counter the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

While Uddhav Thackeray’s faction won 65 of the 227 wards, the Congress secured 24 seats. AIMIM emerged victorious in eight wards, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed six. The NCP won three seats, the Samajwadi Party two, and the NCP-SP alliance one.

In contrast, the BJP clinched 89 wards and Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured 29, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114. The outcome paves the way for Mumbai’s first Mahayuti mayor—and potentially the first BJP-backed Marathi mayor—signalling a new phase in the city’s governance.

UBT Reaffirms Commitment To Marathi Cause

Reacting to the results, Shiv Sena (UBT) reiterated that electoral defeat would not dilute its commitment to the Marathi community. In a post on X, the party stated: “This battle is not over yet… It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve.”

The statement made it clear that the party intends to keep Marathi identity at the centre of its politics, even as it prepares for a period in opposition within the civic body.

Raj Thackeray Calls For Rebuild & Renewed Struggle

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which won six wards, also struck a defiant note. Raj accused the Mahayuti of exploiting and sidelining Marathis, asserting that his party’s struggle was about survival and identity rather than short-term electoral gains.

In a detailed message on X, Raj congratulated elected corporators from both MNS and Shiv Sena, acknowledging the tough fight against what he described as “unyielding financial power and the might of authority.” He praised party workers for standing firm and insisted that MNS corporators would not bow to pressure from those in power.

“Our fight is for the Marathi people, the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This fight is our very existence. Such battles are long-term,” Raj wrote. He warned that those in power would continue to harass the Marathi community, making it essential to stand steadfastly with them. “Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our breath is Marathi,” he added.

Concluding his message, Raj urged supporters to regroup and look ahead: “Let’s meet again soon. Let’s get back to work. Let’s rebuild our party and organization anew.”

Related Video

Breaking News: Post-Election Tensions Erupt in Navi Mumbai, Vandalism at Shiv Sena Office After Civic Poll Results

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thackeray Maharashtra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Post-Election Tensions Erupt in Navi Mumbai, Vandalism at Shiv Sena Office After Civic Poll Results
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Flag Flies High Again in Maharashtra: Mahayuti Sweeps Municipal Elections, Big Win in BMC After 30 Years
Breaking News: Controversy Erupts Over AR Rahman’s Statement on Decline of Work in Bollywood
Breaking News: India Closely Monitoring Situation in Iran, MEA Issues Advisory as Indian Nationals Begin Returning
BMC Elections 2026: Amrita Fadnavis Credits Development Politics for BJP’s Historic Victory in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget