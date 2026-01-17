4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Gujarat's Kutch Days Before 2001 Tragedy Anniversary

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Gujarat’s Kutch district early Saturday, triggering panic among residents. No injuries or property damage were reported, officials stated.

The earthquake occurred just days before the 2001 Kutch earthquake anniversary, which claimed thousands of lives.

According to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the tremor occurred at 1:22 a.m., with its epicentre located approximately 55 kilometres north-northeast of Khavda in Kutch district.

A district disaster management official confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to buildings, PTI reported.

Kutch falls within a "very high risk" seismic zone, where low-intensity earthquakes are a frequent occurrence.

The region was previously devastated by a massive earthquake on January 26, 2001. That quake, with a magnitude of 7.6 near Bhachau, claimed around 13,800 lives and caused widespread destruction, ranking as the third-largest and second-most destructive earthquake in India over the past two centuries.