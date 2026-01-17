4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Gujarat's Kutch Days Before 2001 Tragedy Anniversary

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Gujarat's Kutch Days Before 2001 Tragedy Anniversary

Kutch falls within a "very high risk" seismic zone. A district disaster management official confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Gujarat’s Kutch district early Saturday, triggering panic among residents. No injuries or property damage were reported, officials stated. 

The earthquake occurred just days before the 2001 Kutch earthquake anniversary, which claimed thousands of lives. 

According to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the tremor occurred at 1:22 a.m., with its epicentre located approximately 55 kilometres north-northeast of Khavda in Kutch district.

A district disaster management official confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to buildings, PTI reported.

Kutch falls within a "very high risk" seismic zone, where low-intensity earthquakes are a frequent occurrence.

The region was previously devastated by a massive earthquake on January 26, 2001. That quake, with a magnitude of 7.6 near Bhachau, claimed around 13,800 lives and caused widespread destruction, ranking as the third-largest and second-most destructive earthquake in India over the past two centuries.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
