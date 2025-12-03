Virat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken

Virat Kohli is on a historic roll, scoring centuries in both ODIs of the series against South Africa.

He made 135 in Ranchi in 1st ODI and followed it up with 102 in Raipur in second ODI, marking the 53rd century of his ODI career. Alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 105, India posted a massive 358 in the second ODI.

Records Set by Virat Kohli in IND vs SA 2nd ODI:

Most Centuries at No. 3 in ODIs: Virat Kohli has now scored 46 centuries batting at No. 3, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 45, setting a world record in the process.

Most 50+ Scores Against South Africa: In 33 ODIs against South Africa, Virat Kohli has accumulated 1741 runs in 31 innings, achieving 15 scores of 50+, the most by any Indian batsman against Proteas.

ODI Centuries at 34 Different Grounds: With his century in Raipur, Virat Kohli has now scored ODI tons at 34 different venues, equaling Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries across different grounds.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's incredible consistency continues to cement his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest ODI batsmen.

India on verge of sealing series 2-0

The second ODI between India and South Africa is underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl first, and Team India posted a massive total of 358/5.

The innings was highlighted by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, while captain KL Rahul contributed a crucial fifty.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled early, with Rohit scoring just 14 off 8 balls and Yashasvi making 22 off 38, leaving India at 62/2.

However, the middle order responded brilliantly. Kohli and Gaikwad staged a stunning 195-run partnership for the third wicket off 156 balls, with both reaching triple figures. Gaikwad recorded his maiden ODI century, finishing with 105 off 83 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Marco Jansen.