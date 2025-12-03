Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken

Virat Kohli's Century In Raipur Sees Three Records; World Record Broken

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's incredible consistency continues to cement his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest ODI batsmen.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli is on a historic roll, scoring centuries in both ODIs of the series against South Africa.

He made 135 in Ranchi in 1st ODI and followed it up with 102 in Raipur in second ODI, marking the 53rd century of his ODI career. Alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 105, India posted a massive 358 in the second ODI.

Records Set by Virat Kohli in IND vs SA 2nd ODI:

Most Centuries at No. 3 in ODIs: Virat Kohli has now scored 46 centuries batting at No. 3, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 45, setting a world record in the process.

Most 50+ Scores Against South Africa: In 33 ODIs against South Africa, Virat Kohli has accumulated 1741 runs in 31 innings, achieving 15 scores of 50+, the most by any Indian batsman against Proteas.

ODI Centuries at 34 Different Grounds: With his century in Raipur, Virat Kohli has now scored ODI tons at 34 different venues, equaling Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries across different grounds.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's incredible consistency continues to cement his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest ODI batsmen.

India on verge of sealing series 2-0

The second ODI between India and South Africa is underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl first, and Team India posted a massive total of 358/5.

The innings was highlighted by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, while captain KL Rahul contributed a crucial fifty.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled early, with Rohit scoring just 14 off 8 balls and Yashasvi making 22 off 38, leaving India at 62/2.

However, the middle order responded brilliantly. Kohli and Gaikwad staged a stunning 195-run partnership for the third wicket off 156 balls, with both reaching triple figures. Gaikwad recorded his maiden ODI century, finishing with 105 off 83 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Marco Jansen.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa Virat Kohli IND Vs SA IND VS SA 2nd ODI Virat Kohli Record
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
Cities
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget