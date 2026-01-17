Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) began Saturday under a harsh mix of icy temperatures and thick fog, as winter tightened its grip across North India. The chill was accompanied by a sharp deterioration in air quality, with pollution levels breaching the “severe” threshold. In response, authorities reinstated stringent pollution-control measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aimed at preventing further environmental and health damage.

Cold Wave Persists As Temperatures Sink Further

The cold wave showed no signs of easing continuing for the sixth consecutive day on January 16. Minimum temperatures across the capital plunged well below seasonal averages, intensifying discomfort for residents. Delhi recorded a low of 4.3°C, while weather stations at Safdarjung and Ayanagar reported 4.7°C a day earlier. Palam and Lodhi Road followed closely, underscoring how widespread the chill was across different parts of the city.

Meteorologists noted that the combination of calm winds and high moisture content in the air contributed to both the cold conditions and the formation of dense fog, worsening visibility and trapping pollutants close to the ground.

VIDEO | Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR adding to the persisting intense cold conditions. Early morning visuals from DND Flyway.#Fog #WeatherUpdate #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EHh3N3gf67 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2026

Fog Disrupts Flights As Visibility Drops Sharply

The dense fog had an immediate impact on air travel. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility fell to just 350 metres around 6:30 am, triggering delays and operational challenges. A travel advisory issued earlier at 6:00 am confirmed that low-visibility procedures were in place, affecting both inbound and outbound flights.

Passengers were advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport, as fluctuating visibility continued to cause disruptions throughout the morning.

#WATCH | Delhi | As cold waves grip the national capital, few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog.



(Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport) pic.twitter.com/E4HiQjMerm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

GRAP-III Restrictions Clamp Down On Pollution Sources

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 350, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-III GRAP measures. These restrictions halted non-essential construction and demolition activities, including welding, plastering, painting, piling, trenching, and flooring. Operations at mining sites, stone crushers, ready-mix concrete units, and brick kilns were also suspended.

Vehicle restrictions were expanded, barring BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, non-essential diesel-run medium goods vehicles, and inter-state buses that do not comply with CNG, electric, or BS-VI norms. Industries using fuels without approval were instructed to cease operations immediately.

Severe AQI Blankets Delhi’s Key Areas

The combined effect of weather and emissions led to thick smog across major corridors such as the DND Flyway and ITO. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed AQI levels touching 402 at ITO, placing it firmly in the “severe” category. As per CPCB standards, AQI readings above 401 indicate severe pollution with serious health risks.

Several neighbourhoods recorded even higher pollution levels. Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted area with an AQI of 437, followed by Patparganj at 429, Chandni Chowk at 426, Nehru Nagar at 421, and Vivek Vihar at 418. These figures reflect the scale of the air quality crisis currently engulfing the capital, raising concerns over prolonged exposure as winter conditions persist.