Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh T20 World Cup Row Escalates As Indian-Origin ICC Delegate Denied Visa: Report

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Row Escalates As Indian-Origin ICC Delegate Denied Visa: Report

Bangladesh’s refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India takes a new turn after reports of an Indian-origin ICC delegate being denied a Bangladesh visa emerge.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Bangladeshi fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup.

The board cited safety and security concerns for their players for refusing to travel, and demanded their match venues be shifted to Sri Lanka instead. 

No concrete decision has been made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over this just yet, but discussions seem to be on-going. However, a new controversy has emerged with reports stating that an Indian-origin delegate of the apex body has been denied a Bangladesh visa, preventing him from attending talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

T20 World Cup Venue Row Takes New Turn

With the Indian-origin ICC delegate denied a visa, as per local reports, Andrew Ephgrave, leading ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security will now have to attend the discussions alone.

The T20 World Cup is set to start in less than a month, February 7, 2026, and two phases of ticket sales have already been conducted. This makes a last-minute venue-shift request such as this potentially a logistical nightmare. 

Bangladesh has toured India on numerous occasions in the past for ICC tournaments as well as bilateral series, without any security concerns. The BCB apparently had no issues sending its players to India for the upcoming World Cup either, all until Mustafizur Rahman was removed from KKR's IPL 2026 squad. 

Interestingly, Bangladeshi cricketers have been protesting over controversial comments against a former player, Tamim Iqbal, who's calls for improved cricketing relations between the two countries landed 'Indian agent' allegations from former BCB Director, M. Najmul Islam. He was sacked amid these protests.

Where Are Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches?

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh is supposed to play three of their four T20 World Cup group stage matches in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

The last is to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initially refuse to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup?

The BCB cited safety and security concerns for their players as the reason for refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

What change did the BCB demand regarding their T20 World Cup match venues?

The BCB demanded that their match venues be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of India.

Has a decision been made by the ICC regarding the venue shift request?

No concrete decision has been made by the ICC yet, but discussions appear to be ongoing.

What new controversy has emerged in the T20 World Cup venue dispute?

An Indian-origin ICC delegate was reportedly denied a Bangladesh visa, preventing them from attending dispute resolution talks.

Where are Bangladesh's T20 World Cup group stage matches currently scheduled?

Currently, Bangladesh is scheduled to play three of their four group stage matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh T20 World Cup Bangladesh T20 World Cup Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget