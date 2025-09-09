Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shubman Gill's Net Worth Revealed: Beyond BCCI And IPL Salaries

Shubman Gill's Net Worth Revealed: Beyond BCCI And IPL Salaries

Shubman Gill is the skipper of Gujarat Titans in IPL. Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, the franchise retained him for ₹16.50 crore.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India’s Test captain Shubman Gill turned 26 on 8 September. Since his international debut in 2019, the stylish opener has grown into one of India’s most dependable batters across formats.

Alongside leading the Test side, he also serves as the vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. On his birthday, let’s take a look at how Gill earns and what his net worth is.

IPL Salary

Shubman Gill is the skipper of Gujarat Titans in IPL. Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, the franchise retained him for ₹16.50 crore, making it his annual salary from the league.

BCCI Contract

The BCCI has placed Shubman Gill in the Grade A category of its central contracts, which ensures him an annual sum of ₹5 crore, apart from match fees across formats.

Luxury House

Shubman Gill owns a lavish house in Firozpur, Punjab, estimated at ₹3.2 crore. The property is well-equipped with modern amenities, including a gym and a special trophy display wall.

Cars Collection

His car garage features premium vehicles such as the Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz E350, and Mahindra Thar.

Social Media Income

Like many modern cricketers, Shubman Gill also monetizes his popularity on social media. Reports suggest he charges between ₹88 lakh and ₹1 crore for a sponsored post.

Endorsements

Shubman Gill endorses top brands including Nike, JBL, Gillette, CEAT, Games24x7, Danone, and Casio. He has also appeared in campaigns for Coca-Cola, MRF, Tata Capital, My11Circle, Bajaj Allianz, MuscleBlaze, and Engage, among others.

Net Worth

Combining his IPL salary, BCCI contract, brand endorsements, and other income sources, Gill’s net worth is estimated to be in the range of ₹30–32 crore, a figure that continues to grow with his flourishing career.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

