Mohammed Kaif believes Washington Sundar will be missed by the Men in Blues at the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian cricket veteran took to X to voice his opinion on the absence of this all-rounder in Suryakumar Yadav's squad, providing an example of how having more of such options helped a former Indian squad in lifting a coveted ICC trophy.

Kaif recalled the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, in which the team was led by Rohit Sharma. He talked about how there were six "proper bowling options" and depth in the batting order in that side, thanks to all-rounders like Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. He then compared it to India's Asia Cup squad, which only has two of these players - Axar Patel and Pandya, and concluded by stating that Washington Sundar would likely be missed.

Mohammed Kaif said this about India at Asia Cup

"Rohit's team won the T20 World Cup with 3 all-rounders - Axar, Jadeja, Hardik - and that meant 6 proper bowling options and batting till 8. At Asia Cup, with only 2 genuine allrounders - Hardik and Axar. - India will have to find a new winning combination. Washington Sundar will be missed.", tweeted Mohammed Kaif from his official X account - @MohammadKaif.

Washington Sundar has, time and again, proven himself as a highly useful all-rounder. He is a resourceful spinner, and is very handy with the bat, the latest display of which came this summer in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series.

However, instead of the main squad, the BCCI named Sundar among the reserve players for the ACC Asia Cup 2025, alongside others like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who were also a part of India's team in the recent England tour.

While his inclusion would have likely bolstered the squad, fans would hope that India gets the job done without him, and successfully defends the title this year in the UAE.