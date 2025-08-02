Shubman Gill Misses Chance To Rewrite Gavaskar's Legendary Feat - Details Inside

The ongoing Test match between India and England at The Oval has kept fans on the edge of their seats with its thrilling moments.

However, one of the most talked-about developments from the game was Shubman Gill's dismissal for just 11 runs in the second innings—an innings that, had it lasted a bit longer, could have etched his name into history books.

Gill Misses Out on Breaking Gavaskar’s Historic Test Record

Despite his early exit, Gill has had a phenomenal run throughout the five-match Test series. The 24-year-old right-handed batter amassed a staggering 754 runs across 10 innings at a remarkable average of 75.40.

His run spree included four centuries, one of which was a memorable double century. Over the course of the series, Gill struck 81 boundaries and cleared the ropes 12 times, showcasing his form and dominance against the English attack.

Sunil Gavaskar retains No. 1 spot

Yet, he fell agonizingly short of breaking a long-standing world record held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The former Indian captain scored 774 runs in a single Test series against the West Indies in 1971—a benchmark that has stood unchallenged for over five decades. With 754 runs to his name, Gill needed just 21 more to surpass Gavaskar’s iconic feat. Unfortunately, his dismissal denied him the chance to become India’s highest run-scorer in a single Test series.

India’s highest run-scorer in a single Test series

Sunil Gavaskar: 774 runs, vs West Indies, 1971, 4 matches, average 154.80

Shubman Gill: 754 runs, vs England, 2025, 5 matches, average 75.40

Virat Kohli: 655 runs, vs England, 2018, 5 matches, average 59.54

Rahul Dravid: 619 runs, vs Australia, 2003–04, 4 matches, average 123.80

VVS Laxman: 503 runs, vs Australia, 2000–01, 3 matches, average 83.83

Nevertheless, the match did mark a personal milestone for Shubman Gill. With his brief 11-run knock, he reached the 6000-run milestone in international cricket. His tally now stands at 2647 runs in Tests, 2775 in ODIs, and 578 in T20Is—a testament to his consistency across formats.

Though he narrowly missed rewriting history, Gill's performances have firmly established him as a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup in the years ahead.