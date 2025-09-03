Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance

Indian cricket is moving into a new era with several young stars stepping into the spotlight. Among them, Shubman Gill has emerged as the biggest talking point.

Fans are hailing him as the next big superstar, and his rising stature is now visible beyond the cricket field as well.

In terms of social media buzz, Gill has managed to leave behind two of the game’s biggest icons — MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli — signaling a shift in fan dominance from the legends to the new generation.

Gill’s rising craze among fans

According to the latest data released by platform X (formerly Twitter), Shubman Gill ranked 5th among the most talked-about Indians in August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list, while actor Junior NTR secured the second spot.

Shubman Gill’s entry in the top 5 pushed Virat Kohli down to 7th place, while MS Dhoni slipped further to 9th. Once perennial chart-toppers, Kohli and Dhoni are witnessing their hold on social media discussions loosen, while Gill’s popularity continues to surge.

Upcoming challenges for Gill

Shubman Gill will next be in action at the Asia Cup 2025, starting this September, where he is expected to play a key role against Pakistan and other rivals.

Recently reinstated as the vice-captain of India’s T20 side, Gill now carries added responsibility.

Meanwhile, Kohli is likely to feature in the ODI series against Australia in October, while speculation remains about Dhoni’s possible return in the IPL 2025 season.

If Shubman Gill delivers strong performances in the Asia Cup, his dominance on the popularity charts could extend into September as well, further cementing his place as the new face of Indian cricket.

