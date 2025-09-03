Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: List Of Players Who Cleared Bronco Test And Who Awaits Testing

IND vs AUS: List Of Players Who Cleared Bronco Test And Who Awaits Testing

The Bronco Test, which measures endurance, recovery, and core fitness levels, is now mandatory for all India players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After skipper Rohit Sharma successfully completed the BCCI’s newly introduced Bronco Test, star batter Virat Kohli has also cleared the assessment.

Interestingly, Kohli underwent his evaluation in England, making him the only Indian player so far to complete the test outside the country. BCCI permitted Kohli to take his test abroad instead of the usual venue at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The Bronco Test, which measures endurance, recovery, and core fitness levels, is now mandatory for all India players.

With this clearance, Kohli is fully available for selection in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Unlike his teammates who were tested in Bengaluru, the former captain opted for his assessment overseas while training in the UK.

Players who have cleared Bronco Test

A large pool of Indian cricketers has already passed the test, including:

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Players awaiting assessment

A few big names are still due for their fitness evaluation later this month. Among them are Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, and Nitish Reddy.

India’s upcoming schedule

India’s immediate assignment will be the Asia Cup, followed by a home Test series against the West Indies. The side then flies to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting October 19. To wrap up 2025, Team India hosts South Africa from November 14, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AUS Series Bronco Test
