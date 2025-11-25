Shreyas Iyer Trains Post Surgery, Likely To Be Fit By IND vs NZ T20I Series

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Trains Post Surgery, Likely To Be Fit By IND vs NZ T20I Series

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer has resumed training after a serious spleen laceration suffered during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, when he landed awkwardly on his left side while attempting a diving catch.

Initial scans in Sydney revealed internal bleeding, and he was immediately admitted to the hospital, spending time in the ICU under close monitoring by BCCI and local medical specialists. Doctors performed a minor surgical procedure to stop the bleeding, after which his condition stabilised.

Iyer was discharged earlier this month but remained in Sydney for follow-up assessments before returning home. He later reassured fans that he is “getting better every passing day".

In a positive update on his recovery, Iyer posted an Instagram story showing himself on an exercise bike, indicating his return to training. Since returning home, Iyer had been under the regular medical supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

The middle-order batter was not selected for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, scheduled to start on November 30.

Medical experts estimate a minimum two-month layoff, given the seriousness of spleen injuries, which can pose hidden risks because the organ plays a role in filtering blood and supporting immune function.

Ahead of the Australia tour, Iyer was appointed vice-captain of the ODI side when Shubman Gill was elevated to the leadership role in October. Rohit Sharma, the former ODI captain, travelled to Australia as an opening batter with the team management banking on Gill for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Iyer, who will miss the eight-match white-ball series against South Africa, is likely to be fit for the home five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January next year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
