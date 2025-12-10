Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma, currently ranked by ICC as the best One Day International (ODI) batsman in the world recently played three 50-over matches for India against South Africa.

He scored 57 in the first encounter, and while that certainly a treat for the fans, he also broke a massive record in the process.

Rohit broke Shahid Afridi's record for hitting the most sixes in ODI cricket, and now the former Pakistan captain has repsonded to his recorded being shattered.

What Afridi Said About Rohit Sharma

Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Shahid Afridi had this to say about Rohit Sharma breaking his ODI six-hitting record:

"Records are meant to be broken & this too is now bettered. I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record."

"During Deccan Chargers practice sessions, I watched him bat & his class impressed me. I knew that one day Rohit would play for India & he has proved himself as a classy batter," he continued.

For those wondering, Afridi's record was a whopping 351 sixes hit in 369 innings. Rohit Sharma broke it in just 269 innings, and has gone on to hit 355 sixes in the format as of this writing.

He can take this tally even further in the future, as he is expected to remain active in the 50-over game at least until the ICC World Cup 2027.

Rohit Continues As No. 1 ODI Batsman

As per the latest ODI rankings by the ICC, Rohit Sharma is still the best batsman in the world in this format.

He reached the top spot for the first time in his career after his ton against Australia in Sydney, was briefly dethroned by Daryll Mitchell, but regained the no. 1 rank late November 2025.

The latest rankings update saw him still at the summit, with Virat Kohli right behind.