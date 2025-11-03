Seven Players Who Hit Most Fours In 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 concluded with India’s historic 52-run victory over South Africa, crowning them champions for the first time.

In an unforgettable final on November 2, 2025, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 101 runs, hitting 11 fours and 1 six.

With this performance, Wolvaardt became the player with the most fours in the 2025 World Cup.

Let’s take a look at the top 7 batswomen who hit the most boundaries in the tournament:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 73 Fours

Laura Wolvaardt leads the list with an impressive 73 fours in 9 matches during the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 50 Fours

India’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana follows closely with 50 fours in 9 matches.

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 47 Fours

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter and captain Alyssa Healy takes third place with 47 fours in just 5 matches.

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) - 43 Fours

Australian middle-order batter Phoebe Litchfield comes in fourth with 43 fours from 7 matches.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 39 Fours

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner rounds out the top five, hitting 39 fours in 7 matches.

Pratika Rawal (India) - 37 Fours

India’s opener Pratika Rawal is in sixth position with 37 fours in 7 matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - 36 Fours

Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues closes the list with 36 fours in 8 matches.

India Clinches First-Ever Women's World Cup Title

India achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever Women’s World Cup title, ending decades of frustration. In front of home fans at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final.

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a brilliant all-round bowling effort, defending 298 runs.

Shafali Verma was the hero with the bat, scoring a vital 89 runs and later picking up two crucial wickets in the middle overs.

South Africa's chase was steered by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who smashed her second consecutive century. Despite Wolvaardt’s valiant effort, tight fielding and disciplined bowling from India saw the required run rate climb.

As wickets fell, India’s Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning performance, claiming a five-wicket haul to secure a 52-run victory and India’s maiden World Cup triumph.