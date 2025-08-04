Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sara Tendulkar Named Face of Mega ₹1137 Cr Tourism Drive Abroad

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)

In a major move to revive and boost international tourism, the Australian government is launching a global campaign worth 130 million Australian dollars (approximately ₹1137 crore). The initiative aims to attract travelers from key international markets, and among its notable ambassadors is Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara will represent India in the campaign titled “Come and Say G’day”, which is designed to encourage tourism to Australia from several major countries including India, the US, UK, China, and Japan.

Each country will have a prominent face to connect with its audience, and Sara has been chosen for her wide appeal and growing influence.

Campaign Set to Launch Globally from August

The campaign will first roll out in China on August 7, followed by its launch in other participating countries by the end of this year.

The focus will be on helping potential tourists plan their trips to Australia, highlighting local experiences, natural beauty, and cultural diversity.

Sara Tendulkar, known for her social media presence and global popularity, will share her personal travel stories and memorable moments from her visits to Australia. Having travelled there multiple times, Sara is seen as a relatable and aspirational figure to promote Australian destinations among Indian audiences.

A Star-Studded Global Line-up

Apart from Sara Tendulkar, the campaign also features renowned names from other countries:

Robert Irwin (Wildlife conservationist) for the United States

Nigella Lawson (Celebrity chef and author) for the United Kingdom

Yosh Yu (Actor) for China

Abareru-kun (TV personality and comedian) for Japan

Tourism Australia's Managing Director Philippa Harrison noted that these ambassadors will share their real experiences in Australia to inspire others to explore the country.

Sara’s Love for Australia

Sara shares a strong connection with Australia and has frequently visited the country. She is known to be close friends with Matthew Hayden’s daughter, and the two often share pictures together online during Sara’s trips down under.

From iconic sites like the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge to natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru, Australia offers a wide range of attractions. Cities like Melbourne are also celebrated for their culture, cuisine, and vibrant city life—elements that the campaign aims to showcase to the world.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Sara Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar Australia Sara Tendulkar Brand Ambassador
