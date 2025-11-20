Sanju Samson Makes CSK Debut In Iconic Yellow Ahead Of IPL 2026 - WATCH

Sanju Samson has officially joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK), marking a landmark move in IPL history. In a social media video shared by the franchise, Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals, expressed his excitement at wearing the iconic yellow jersey for the first time.

The keeper-batter, who spent over a decade building his identity at RR, said the vibrant color and the moment itself felt unlike anything he had experienced before.

Been waiting for this day, says Samson

Slipping into CSK's No. 11 jersey, Sanju Samson reflected on the significance of the trade - the biggest in IPL history - and the emotions it carried, showing just how much this new chapter means to him.

"I have been waiting for this day and I am very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey. As I said, I've always been wearing dark colours like black, blue, brown, but yellow, definitely, great feeling to wear that jersey. Honestly, I never thought about how I would feel wearing the CSK jersey. I felt very positive and happy, felt very different. A different energy comes while wearing that jersey. I felt like a champion, I felt like 'ok wow!'," stated Sanju Samson in the video.

"Felt like a champion." – Sanju

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 19, 2025

CSK fans now have a new superstar, seen as MS Dhoni’s natural successor behind the stumps and a potential captaincy candidate if the team needs leadership in the future.

After eleven seasons with Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sanju Samson has moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-profile trade. CSK invested INR 18 crore to secure Samson, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran were sent to RR as part of the deal, fetching INR 14 crore and INR 2.4 crore, respectively.