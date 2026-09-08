Saeed Ajmal Launches Scathing Attack On PCB, Says Players Have Been 'Humiliated'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former spinner Saeed Ajmal criticizes PCB's player overhaul.

PCB's changes demotivated players, preventing them from settling.

Pakistan cricket has regressed, lacking future planning, says Ajmal.

Saeed Ajmal PCB: Pakistan’s latest team overhaul has come under another fierce attack, with former spinner Saeed Ajmal accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board of damaging the confidence of its own players. As Pakistan prepare for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, the spotlight remains firmly on the sweeping changes made after defeats in the opening two matches. Seven players were sent home, while the coaching setup was also reshaped as the PCB attempted to respond to a disappointing series.

Ajmal, however, believes the board’s actions have created further uncertainty rather than laying the foundation for a stronger future.

Ajmal Accuses PCB Of Humiliating Players

Speaking to Samaa TV, Ajmal argued that repeated changes have prevented players from establishing themselves in the side.

He believes the board has become a bigger source of pressure than the players’ performances themselves.

"The board itself has demotivated the players more than anyone else. The board is not letting any player settle. There are players who have done well, who have also been dropped. There are players who have been humiliated by the PCB,"

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According to Ajmal, the current upheaval should not simply be viewed as an attempt to introduce younger players. Instead, he feels the board is looking to dismantle the existing setup altogether.

That approach, he suggested, risks leaving players unsure about their positions and unable to build confidence through regular opportunities.

Aaqib Javed, Mike Hesson Blamed For 'Mess'

Saeed Ajmal also directed criticism towards high-performance director Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson, who has been asked to oversee Pakistan’s red-ball team for the Edgbaston Test.

"Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson are a team. These two are controlling everything and are responsible for this whole mess. The whole issue is about egos,"

The former spinner went on to question the direction of Pakistan cricket and expressed concern that the team had moved backwards rather than making progress.

"Our team has gone back 10 years. We have not planned for the future,"

Ajmal’s comments come at a critical moment for Pakistan, who are attempting to avoid a series whitewash against England.

The immediate pressure is on the new-look side to produce a response at Edgbaston, but the bigger questions surrounding selection, coaching and player development are unlikely to disappear with one result.