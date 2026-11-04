WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Emotional Double-Century Celebration After Pakistan Test Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan scored 200* for Peshawar team.

His 200* included vital 246 and 130-run partnerships.

The double century followed his national Test squad omission.

Off-field inquiries are separate; Rizwan allowed domestic cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan delivered a timely reminder of his batting quality by registering a double century for Peshawar Region Blues in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter reached the landmark against Faisalabad Region in Abbottabad, producing a major innings after being left out of the national Test squad.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 200 after facing 252 deliveries, hitting 35 fours and one six. The 34-year-old celebrated the milestone on his knees, underlining the significance of the achievement after a difficult period in his international career. It was his second double century in first-class cricket, having previously scored 224 in 2014.

His innings developed across the first two days of the match. Rizwan had reached 111 not out from 142 balls on the opening day, when he combined with Najab Khan to take Peshawar to 306/3 at stumps.

WATCH: Rizwan's Celebration After Double Century In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Muhammad Rizwan scored 200* on his comeback game in Quaid-e-Azam trophy 💯🙌🥰 https://t.co/PNzDU0WgZ3 — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) November 4, 2026

Rizwan Builds Massive Partnerships For Peshawar

Najab Khan also made a substantial contribution, scoring 133 as the pair put together a 246-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rizwan then shared an unbeaten stand of 130 with Mohammad Haris, helping Peshawar reach 503/4 before declaring.

The innings was a significant response from a player whose place in Pakistan's Test side has come under scrutiny. Rizwan last represented Pakistan in the Test series against England in August and was subsequently omitted from the squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

His absence followed a difficult run in England, where he managed 61 runs across four innings. He was also among the seven players released from the touring squad after Pakistan's defeat at Lord's.

PCB Inquiry Remains A Separate Issue

Rizwan has also been linked to an investigation by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. The inquiry concerns allegations reported by Pakistani media, including online betting and gambling-related activity. These remain allegations, not established findings.

The PCB separately confirmed in September that it had initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning players' discipline and conduct. The board did not publicly identify the players or specify the alleged violations in its statement.

The PCB had subsequently permitted Rizwan to resume domestic cricket, allowing him to feature in the President's Trophy before his appearance for Peshawar in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

For now, Rizwan's double century puts the focus back on his performances with the bat as he looks to make his way back into Pakistan's international plans.