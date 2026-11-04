WATCH: 'Try The Stumps!' Tickner's Hilarious Banter With Gurnoor Brar Ends In KL Rahul's Gloves

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian bowler Brar consistently bowled short deliveries to Blair Tickner.

Tickner gestured, inviting Brar to target his stumps instead.

Brar later dismissed Tickner with a short ball for 34.

Their on-field interaction provided a memorable, lighter cricket moment.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: An unusual moment between India's Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand's Blair Tickner caught attention during the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The two fast bowlers' on-field interaction turned into an entertaining exchange, with Tickner responding to Brar's persistent short-ball tactics with a cheeky gesture.

The incident unfolded late in New Zealand's innings, when Brar was bowling to Tickner. Rather than simply defending against the deliveries, the Kiwi batter appeared to signal that the Indian pacer should target his stumps instead of repeatedly testing him with bouncers.

Brar, however, continued with his approach. The exchange added a light-hearted touch to the closing stages of New Zealand's innings and set the stage for an amusing finish.

WATCH: Gurnoor Brar, Blair Tickner's Funny Exchange Goes Viral

Banter hits different with a wicket to show for it! 😂 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/G0i2RBAN8Y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

Tickner's Attempt Ends With A Catch

Tickner tried to take on another short delivery but could not control his shot, sending the ball high into the air. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul moved across and completed the catch, ending the New Zealand batter's stay at the crease.

Brar immediately celebrated the dismissal by moving towards Tickner with his arms raised. The batter, meanwhile, responded with a smile, making the moment memorable despite his dismissal.

Tickner scored 34 from 23 deliveries, striking one four and four sixes. His late contribution helped New Zealand add runs towards the end of an innings in which they were eventually dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs.

The exchange offered a glimpse of the lighter side of international cricket, where competitive moments can also produce good-natured interactions between opponents. The video of Brar and Tickner's exchange is likely to interest fans following the India-New Zealand series.