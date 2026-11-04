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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: 'Try The Stumps!' Tickner's Hilarious Banter With Gurnoor Brar Ends In KL Rahul's Gloves

WATCH: 'Try The Stumps!' Tickner's Hilarious Banter With Gurnoor Brar Ends In KL Rahul's Gloves

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Gurnoor Brar and Blair Tickner shared a hilarious exchange during IND vs NZ 1st ODI before the Indian pacer dismissed the Kiwi batter.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian bowler Brar consistently bowled short deliveries to Blair Tickner.
  • Tickner gestured, inviting Brar to target his stumps instead.
  • Brar later dismissed Tickner with a short ball for 34.
  • Their on-field interaction provided a memorable, lighter cricket moment.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: An unusual moment between India's Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand's Blair Tickner caught attention during the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The two fast bowlers' on-field interaction turned into an entertaining exchange, with Tickner responding to Brar's persistent short-ball tactics with a cheeky gesture.

The incident unfolded late in New Zealand's innings, when Brar was bowling to Tickner. Rather than simply defending against the deliveries, the Kiwi batter appeared to signal that the Indian pacer should target his stumps instead of repeatedly testing him with bouncers.

Brar, however, continued with his approach. The exchange added a light-hearted touch to the closing stages of New Zealand's innings and set the stage for an amusing finish.

WATCH: Gurnoor Brar, Blair Tickner's Funny Exchange Goes Viral

Tickner's Attempt Ends With A Catch

Tickner tried to take on another short delivery but could not control his shot, sending the ball high into the air. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul moved across and completed the catch, ending the New Zealand batter's stay at the crease.

Brar immediately celebrated the dismissal by moving towards Tickner with his arms raised. The batter, meanwhile, responded with a smile, making the moment memorable despite his dismissal.

Tickner scored 34 from 23 deliveries, striking one four and four sixes. His late contribution helped New Zealand add runs towards the end of an innings in which they were eventually dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs.

The exchange offered a glimpse of the lighter side of international cricket, where competitive moments can also produce good-natured interactions between opponents. The video of Brar and Tickner's exchange is likely to interest fans following the India-New Zealand series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the unusual interaction between Gurnoor Brar and Blair Tickner?

India's Gurnoor Brar persistently bowled short balls to New Zealand's Blair Tickner. Tickner responded by cheekily signaling Brar to target his stumps instead, creating an amusing exchange.

Where did the incident between Brar and Tickner take place?

The on-field interaction occurred during the first One Day International (ODI) match at Eden Park in Auckland. It happened late in New Zealand's batting innings.

How did Blair Tickner react after being dismissed by a short delivery?

Tickner tried to hit another short ball but was caught by the wicketkeeper. Despite his dismissal, he responded to Brar's celebration with a smile, making the moment memorable.

What was Blair Tickner's contribution before his dismissal?

Tickner scored 34 runs off 23 deliveries, including one four and four sixes. His late contribution helped New Zealand add runs, with the team eventually dismissed for 185.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Blair Tickner Gurnoor Brar Cricket Videos
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