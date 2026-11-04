WATCH: Babar Azam's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Umpiring Row In Pakistan's Domestic Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan captain Babar Azam controversially given out caught-behind.

Replays indicated ball hit thigh pad, sparking debate.

Absence of DRS prevented Babar from reviewing decision.

Fawad Arshad's 91 led FATA to strong total.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's return to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy became a talking point for an unexpected reason after a disputed umpiring decision cut short his innings for Lahore Whites. A video of the dismissal has circulated online, with viewers questioning whether the batter was wrongly given out.

Babar was batting on 28 after facing around 40 deliveries when FATA pacer Afaq Afridi appealed for a caught-behind dismissal. The umpire raised his finger, sending the Pakistan star back to the pavilion.

However, replays of the incident appeared to show the delivery making contact with Babar's thigh pad rather than his bat. The footage prompted debate over the decision, although the available video alone does not establish conclusively what the umpire saw in real time.

The absence of the Decision Review System in the domestic competition meant Babar had no opportunity to challenge the on-field call. The incident has consequently brought renewed attention to the use of technology and the standard of umpiring in Pakistan's first-class cricket.

WATCH: Babar Azam's Controversial Dismissal In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The level of umpiring in Pakistan's domestic cricket is hilarious. - There should be at least DRS available in Pakistan's premier first class tournament. https://t.co/zE7g3TJ2XE — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) November 4, 2026

No DRS Leaves Babar With No Review Option

The dismissal took place during Lahore Whites' match against FATA at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Babar's return to the competition had attracted considerable attention, but his innings ended before he could make a substantial contribution with the bat.

The video has fuelled discussion among cricket followers, particularly over whether domestic matches should have access to a review system. Without DRS, players have to accept the umpire's decision, even when television replays subsequently raise questions about it.

Fawad Arshad's 91 Puts FATA In A Strong Position

While Babar's dismissal dominated the online conversation, FATA had reasons to be pleased with their batting effort. Fawad Arshad led the recovery with an unbeaten 91 from 157 deliveries, striking 13 fours.

He shared a 132-run partnership with Rehan Afridi, who contributed 69 off 92 balls, helping FATA recover from a difficult position. The team reached 311/6 in 73 overs at the end of the opening day's play.

Lahore Whites' Hammad Aziz was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 81 runs. Babar also contributed with the ball, returning figures of 0/16 from seven overs.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27 began on November 3, with 20 regional teams competing across the Gold and Silver divisions. The tournament is scheduled to continue through December, providing opportunities for established international players and emerging domestic talent.