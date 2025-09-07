Sachin Tendulkar Holds An Unbroken Asia Cup Record To This Day

Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, and fans across the continent are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold. Team India will kick off its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. Ahead of the tournament, let’s revisit a remarkable record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, which remains unmatched even today.

Sachin’s unique Asia Cup feat

Sachin Tendulkar was a dominant force in Asia Cup history. In 23 matches, he scored 971 runs in 21 innings at an impressive average of 85.47, with a highest score of 114. Alongside his batting brilliance, he also contributed with the ball, taking 17 wickets.

What makes this record extraordinary is that Sachin is still the only Indian cricketer to have scored 500+ runs and taken 15+ wickets in Asia Cup history. No other Indian player has come close to this rare all-round achievement.

Even years after his retirement, this unique record remains untouched, reflecting the greatness of the “Little Master.” As India heads into Asia Cup 2025 in search of a ninth title, Sachin’s all-round legacy continues to inspire the next generation.

India’s dominance in Asia Cup

India remains the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 8 titles - 7 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. As the Men in Blue prepare for Asia Cup 2025, they will aim for a record ninth trophy, beginning with a crucial contest against UAE on September 10, which promises to be a competitive clash.

