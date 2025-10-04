Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rohit Sharma Net Worth 2025: IPL Salary, Endorsements, Assets And More

Rohit Sharma Net Worth 2025: IPL Salary, Endorsements, Assets And More

Rohit Sharma’s net worth reflects his success on and off the field. From lucrative IPL deals to major brand endorsements, his financial journey matches his legendary cricket career.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma is one of India’s most successful cricketers, known for power-hitting and exceptional leadership skills.

While his on-field heroics are widely discussed, some fans also wonder about his off-field statistics. So, here's a look at Rohit Sharma's reported Net Worth in 2025:

A look at Rohit Sharma's reported Net Worth

Rohit Sharma's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 214 crore and Rs 230 crore (around $26 million). His wealth comes from several major sources:

BCCI Contract: Like Virat Kohli, Rohit holds a BCCI A+ central contract, which gives him an annual salary of Rs 7 crore.

IPL Earnings: Starting his IPL career with the Deccan Chargers, Sharma is best known for leading the Mumbai Indians. His current deal with MI is worth Rs 16.3 crore.

Brand Endorsements: The former Mumbai Indians captain endorses over 25 brands. He reportedly charges between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 7 crore per deal, making him one of India’s top-earning athletes through endorsements.

Personal Investments: Rohit has invested in real estate and startups. He owns a luxury Mumbai apartment worth Rs 30 crore, a fleet of high-end cars, and stakes in the cricket training platform CricKingdom.

Rohit Sharma: On-field achievements

While The Hitman's estimated Net Worth is certainly quite impressive, it is the on-field achievements that have truly earned him the fame and respect from fans and cricket legends alike. 

Rohit Sharma has won two ICC trophies as the captain of India. He first won the 2024 T20 World Cup, and then the 2025 Champions Trophy, both undefeated campaigns. 

He also took the Men in Blue to the final unbeaten, but Australia would beat the Men in Blue on that occasion. 

As a batsman, Rohit has 4301 runs in 116 Test innings, 4231 runs in 151 T20 innings, and 11,168 runs in 265 ODI innings.

Also check: Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain: A Look At His Impressive Record 

 

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
