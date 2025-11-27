RJ Mahvash Hinting At Palash Muchhal? Smriti Mandhana Wedding Rumours Heat Up

Wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was recently put on hold. Although Smriti’s father’s health was officially given as the reason for the postponement, social media discussions have been fueled by an alleged chat circulating online, leading to various accusations against Palash.

In the middle of all this speculation, RJ Mahvash posted a video that many users felt was aimed at Palash Muchhal, sparking further debate.

What did RJ Mahvash say?

RJ Mahvash, known for her humorous Instagram videos, shared a clip shortly after rumors about Smriti and Palash’s postponed wedding began trending. In the video, she joked:

"Mard bhi na bada hee pyari cheez hota hai, jab pooch toh single hee hota hai, see brother, I don't know the truth and lie, but mere shaadi ke waqt na main apna dulha krri hoon internet pe 1 hafta pahle launch..."

She continues, "You make its screenshots public, otherwise send them to me, I will make them public and it is possible that I may not make them public at all, I just want to leave peacefully, you play it friend. You people have kept everything like a mountain."

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Mahvash also encourages her viewers to keep records of their chats - even those that are set to disappear, saying, "And if you have disappearing messages or talk on Snapchat, then make it from another phone, just make it and send it to me on time. Just tell me before the wedding, it will be fine if you tell me before the wedding too. Just tell me friends, it is up to you."

While her tone was comedic, many viewers felt her remarks lined up with the ongoing chatter surrounding Palash.

Many users suggested they recognized the context behind RJ Mahvash’s statements.

Why was Smriti and Palash's wedding postponed?

The couple was initially set to marry on November 23. Media reports stated that Smriti’s father’s ill health led to the delay, though he has since been discharged from the hospital. Around the same time, Palash was also hospitalized with a viral infection, and his sister Palak Muchhal was seen at the hospital.

Meanwhile, an alleged chat involving Palash and a choreographer named Mary D’Costa began circulating online, sparking speculation. Neither Palash nor his family has commented on the viral chat. However, the timing has fueled online theories suggesting it may have contributed to the postponement - although none of this has been officially confirmed.