HomeSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Net Worth 2025: IPL, Endorsements, And Luxury Lifestyle

Ravindra Jadeja Net Worth 2025: IPL, Endorsements, And Luxury Lifestyle

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ravindra Jadeja, widely known as “Sir Jadeja,” is not only a stalwart of Indian cricket but also one of the wealthiest all-rounders in the sport.

As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at approximately ₹120 crore (around $15 million), reflecting his consistent on-field excellence and lucrative off-field ventures. 

Sources of Income

1. IPL Earnings: Ravindra Jadeja has been a cornerstone of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2012. In the 2025 season, he was retained for ₹18 crore, underscoring his value to the franchise.

2. BCCI Contracts: As a central contract holder with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jadeja receives a substantial annual salary, contributing significantly to his income.

3. Endorsements: A sought-after brand ambassador, Jadeja has partnered with several high-profile brands, including Dream11, Myntra, Zeven, Ambrane, Oppo, Asics India, BharatPe, Sareen Sports, and MRF. 

4. Personal Investments: Jadeja's investments in real estate and luxury automobiles further bolster his financial portfolio. His collection includes a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi Q7, Audi A4, and a BMW X1. 

Lifestyle and Assets

Residing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Jadeja leads a lavish lifestyle. His residence and vehicle collection reflect his success and taste. Additionally, he was gifted an Audi Q7 during his wedding, highlighting his stature in the cricketing world. 

Career Achievements

Ravindra Jadeja's cricketing journey is marked by numerous accolades. He has been a pivotal player in India's victories in the 2013 and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. His all-round performances have earned him the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounders' rankings. 

Ravindra Jadeja's financial success mirrors his cricketing prowess. With a diversified income stream and a penchant for luxury, he stands as a testament to how modern cricketers can leverage their on-field success into substantial wealth.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja IPL Ravindra Jadeja Net Worth Ravindra Jadeja Lifestyle Ravindra Jadeja Wealth
