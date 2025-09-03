Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem vs India's Neeraj Chopra: Who Leads In Net Worth?

As of 2025, net worths of javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra reflect their athletic achievements and commercial success, though they differ significantly due to varying circumstances and support systems in Pakistan and India.

Arshad Nadeem

Before his historic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem's net worth was modest, estimated at approximately ₹80 lakh (8 million PKR). He owned a Suzuki car and resided in a small house in his hometown of Mian Channu, Pakistan.

However, his victory, with a throw of 92.97 meters, significantly boosted his financial standing.

Post-Olympics, Nadeem's net worth surged to over ₹30 crore (approximately 300 million PKR). His assets now include nine cars, seven apartments, and prize money totaling around ₹20 crore from various sources, including the Punjab Government and private sponsors.

Additionally, he serves as an 18th-grade officer in WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) and has secured endorsement deals with Pakistani brands.

Neeraj Chopra

In contrast, Neeraj Chopra's financial trajectory has been supported by India's robust sports infrastructure and corporate backing. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at ₹37 crore (approximately $4.5 million) .

Chopra's income sources include earnings from international competitions, brand endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.

His endorsement portfolio features prominent brands such as Nike and Toyota, contributing to his substantial monthly income of around ₹30 lakh and an annual income of approximately ₹4 crore.

Estimated Net Worth:

Arshad Nadeem (Post-2024): ₹30 crore

Neeraj Chopra (2025): ₹37 crore

Primary Income Sources:

Arshad Nadeem: Prize money, endorsements, government support

Neeraj Chopra: Competitions, endorsements, military salary

Assets:

Arshad Nadeem: 9 cars, 7 apartments

Neeraj Chopra: Luxury homes, cars

Endorsement Deals:

Arshad Nadeem: Local Pakistani brands

Neeraj Chopra: Global brands

In summary, while both athletes have achieved remarkable success in javelin throw, their financial standings are influenced by the support systems and opportunities available in their respective countries.

Chopra's net worth benefits from India's extensive sports infrastructure and corporate sponsorships, whereas Nadeem's financial growth is a testament to his personal achievements and the recognition he has garnered in Pakistan.