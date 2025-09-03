Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem vs India's Neeraj Chopra: Who Leads In Net Worth?
Both, Neeraj Chopra of India and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, have achieved remarkable success in javelin throw.
As of 2025, net worths of javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra reflect their athletic achievements and commercial success, though they differ significantly due to varying circumstances and support systems in Pakistan and India.
Arshad Nadeem
Before his historic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem's net worth was modest, estimated at approximately ₹80 lakh (8 million PKR). He owned a Suzuki car and resided in a small house in his hometown of Mian Channu, Pakistan.
However, his victory, with a throw of 92.97 meters, significantly boosted his financial standing.
Post-Olympics, Nadeem's net worth surged to over ₹30 crore (approximately 300 million PKR). His assets now include nine cars, seven apartments, and prize money totaling around ₹20 crore from various sources, including the Punjab Government and private sponsors.
Additionally, he serves as an 18th-grade officer in WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) and has secured endorsement deals with Pakistani brands.
Neeraj Chopra
In contrast, Neeraj Chopra's financial trajectory has been supported by India's robust sports infrastructure and corporate backing. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at ₹37 crore (approximately $4.5 million) .
Chopra's income sources include earnings from international competitions, brand endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.
His endorsement portfolio features prominent brands such as Nike and Toyota, contributing to his substantial monthly income of around ₹30 lakh and an annual income of approximately ₹4 crore.
Estimated Net Worth:
Arshad Nadeem (Post-2024): ₹30 crore
Neeraj Chopra (2025): ₹37 crore
Primary Income Sources:
Arshad Nadeem: Prize money, endorsements, government support
Neeraj Chopra: Competitions, endorsements, military salary
Assets:
Arshad Nadeem: 9 cars, 7 apartments
Neeraj Chopra: Luxury homes, cars
Endorsement Deals:
Arshad Nadeem: Local Pakistani brands
Neeraj Chopra: Global brands
In summary, while both athletes have achieved remarkable success in javelin throw, their financial standings are influenced by the support systems and opportunities available in their respective countries.
Chopra's net worth benefits from India's extensive sports infrastructure and corporate sponsorships, whereas Nadeem's financial growth is a testament to his personal achievements and the recognition he has garnered in Pakistan.