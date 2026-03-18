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HomeSportsCricket'If Somebeody Has To Have Angst Against Gautam, It's Me': R Ashwin

'If Somebeody Has To Have Angst Against Gautam, It's Me': R Ashwin

R. Ashwin breaks his silence on his 2024 retirement during the Australian tour. He defended coach Gautam Gambhir, suggesting that team management must prioritize the future over individual legacies.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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The cricketing world was left in disbelief in December 2024 when Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement in the middle of India vs. Australia series. Stepping away after the third Test in Brisbane, Ashwin’s departure sparked nationwide debate, with many questioning if he had left too soon while still trailing Anil Kumble’s historic wicket tally. Speaking at the RevSportz Conclave on Tuesday, the legendary spinner, now six months shy of 40, provided an unfiltered look into the decision-making that led to his exit.

Why Ashwin Walked Away

For a player whose career was defined by constant evolution and tactical brilliance, the end came not from a lack of skill, but from a clear reading of the team's trajectory. Ashwin explained that his ability to make firm decisions has always been a core asset, regardless of public opinion. He pointed to the team dynamics during the Australian tour, specifically the selection of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, as the definitive signal.

"The moment, I think, at Perth, when we had Jaddu and myself as the lead spinners in the side, and Washy played that game in Perth, and then the next game, again, I came in, and then I had to again make way, was kind of suggestive or indicative to me that my time was up,"  Ashwin said.

He further noted that if a successor is ready to take that place, they deserve the necessary space and time to grow. 

"I'm not one of those guys who will hang around, you know, wanting to see if I can make a comeback. I've had far too many," he added.

Addressing the Gautam Gambhir "Favouritism" Rumors

The conversation shifted toward India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the swirling rumors of favouritism within the camp. With characteristic wit, Ashwin addressed the narrative by suggesting that if anyone should harbor resentment against the coach, it would be him, given his retirement coincided with Gambhir’s early tenure.

"If somebody has to have angst against Gautam, it's me, right? I come out on his second or third tour as coach..." a witty Ashwin replied. He went on to elaborate that Gambhir was right to work with a certain plan for the side. 

"Gautam, the coach, has a job to do for me in many ways, and even if he thought that I must move on or Virat must move on or Rohit must move on, it's okay; it's fine because he has a job to do." Ashwin added.

Shedding the Ego of Invincibility

A significant portion of Ashwin’s reflection focused on the internal battle with ego that comes with being a sporting superstar in India. He shared a personal anecdote about his father, a dedicated well-wisher who occasionally voiced frustrations in the media. Ashwin revealed that he has consistently fought with his father over this, insisting that no one should speak ill of other players.

"But I have always wanted to shed ego as the first thing in my life, and I'm still in the process of shedding ego. We all are human beings," Ashwin stated. He believes the adulation received in India can often trick players into believing they are invincible, a notion he flatly rejected. "Sometimes, because of the adulation we get in this country, we do end up thinking that we are invincible, which is not the case," he concluded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ravichandran Ashwin announce his retirement mid-series?

Ashwin decided to retire after observing team dynamics, specifically when selectors chose other spinners. He felt his time was up and a successor deserved space to grow.

Did Gautam Gambhir's coaching influence Ashwin's retirement?

Ashwin humorously suggested he'd be the one with 'angst' if favouritism was an issue, given his retirement coincided with Gambhir's tenure. He understands the coach must implement his plans.

How did Ashwin handle the pressure of his father speaking to the media?

Ashwin consistently argued with his father about speaking to the media, insisting that no one should criticize other players. He prioritizes shedding ego.

What does Ashwin mean by shedding the ego of invincibility?

He believes the adulation Indian players receive can create a false sense of invincibility. Ashwin states that no player is truly invincible and he is still working on shedding his own ego.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket News R Ashwin Retirement
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