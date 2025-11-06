Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home Sports Cricket 'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch

Harleen Kaur Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine, sparking a light-hearted moment.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, celebrating their historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph.

During the interaction, cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine, sparking a light-hearted moment.

In response, PM Modi said with characteristic humor, “I have not paid much attention to this… I’ve been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact.”

Watch Video

During the interaction, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the journey from 2017 to 2025, when India finally lifted the long-awaited trophy.

'In 2017, we could not get the trophy'

“We remember the last time we met you in 2017, we could not get the trophy. But we are really proud that this time, we have become world champions. It’s an honour to meet you again, and we hope to continue making the country proud,” said Harmanpreet.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the players for their determination, unity, and contribution to Indian cricket’s growing legacy.

“You all have accomplished something remarkable,” the Prime Minister said. “In India, cricket is not just a sport-it’s part of people’s lives. When cricket thrives, the nation celebrates; when it falters, the whole country feels it.”

Smriti Mandhana, one of the team’s most respected voices, reflected on the collective spirit that fueled their success.

“The biggest takeaway for us from this tournament is that every player can proudly say they contributed to the win. Each and every individual’s effort mattered,” said Mandhana.

She went on to say, "When we met you in 2017, we could not bring the trophy. We asked you about your expectations, and your answer helped us a lot for the next 6-7 years. I think it was in our destiny that we won the first World Cup in India. You have always been our inspiration. We are seeing women in every field these days, whether it is in the ISRO or any other field. This inspires us a lot..."

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Women's World Cup PM Modi ODI World Cup MOdi Skincare Routine Harleen Kaur Deol

