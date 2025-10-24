Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'We Were Inseparable': Cricketer Arun Lal Remembers Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey

‘We Were Inseparable’: Cricketer Arun Lal Remembers Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey

Arun Lal mourned the loss of his close friend Piyush Pandey, a legendary ad executive and former cricketer.

By : GS Vivek | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Veteran cricketer Arun Lal fondly remembered his “dearest friend” Piyush Pandey, the legendary advertising executive who passed away on Friday at the age of 70.

Speaking to ABP News, Lal recalled the deep bond they shared since their college days, describing Pandey as “like a brother.”

“He and I were inseparable… like brothers, families, friends. We lived together, shared rooms, took the same job in the same company, and played cricket together. I relied on him a lot; he was one of the dearest friends I ever had,” Lal said with emotion.

‘A Talented Cricketer Who Chose a Different Pitch’

Before becoming an icon in the advertising world, Pandey was a talented cricketer who represented Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. Lal recalled their days at St. Stephen’s College, where Pandey played a pivotal role in helping the team win five consecutive inter-college championships.

“The final match was always between St. Stephen’s and Hindu College. Hindu had players who went on to play Ranji cricket, but we beat them five years in a row, and Piyush was instrumental in every victory. He was our wicketkeeper-batsman and scored runs in every final,” Lal reminisced.

However, Lal said Pandey’s career took a different direction after he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in advertising.

“His life was a little uncertain, so he moved to Bombay and joined advertising; that’s when cricket took a backseat,” Lal added.

A Creative Visionary Who Defined Indian Advertising

Pandey went on to become one of India’s most celebrated ad men, credited with crafting some of the country’s most iconic campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

He also played a key role in shaping the communication strategy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign.

In 2016, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to advertising and creative communication.

Born in Jaipur, Pandey had been associated with Ogilvy for decades and was serving in an advisory capacity in recent years after stepping back from an active role. He lived with his wife in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park neighbourhood.

His last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, confirmed his sister, actor Ila Arun.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
