Beckham Family Feud Deepens: Brooklyn Sends Legal Notice To David And Victoria

Beckham Family Feud Deepens: Brooklyn Sends Legal Notice To David And Victoria

The Beckham family rift has escalated after Brooklyn reportedly sent a legal notice to David and Victoria, cutting off direct contact as years of unresolved tensions come to a head.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tensions within the Beckham household appear to have escalated sharply, with reports claiming that Brooklyn Beckham has now taken legal steps against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The development marks a significant turn in what has been a strained family relationship over the past few years, with Brooklyn reportedly cutting off direct contact and appointing a lawyer to handle any communication going forward.

Brooklyn Beckham sends notice to parents

According to a report by The Sun, Brooklyn has sent a legal notice to his parents, instructing them to communicate only through legal representatives if they wish to reach him or his wife, actor Nicola Peltz. The timing raised eyebrows, as the move allegedly coincided with Nicola’s birthday. The report also claims Brooklyn blocked his parents after what he viewed as a violation of a “desist” letter — a ‘like’ by Victoria Beckham on Instagram that he felt crossed a boundary.

Despite the growing distance, sources say David and Victoria have made repeated attempts to reconcile. An insider told People magazine, “David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward. David loves his kids; they are his everything. He, of course, invited Brooklyn and Nicola (to his knighting and after-gathering). They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public.”

Where the fallout began

Multiple media reports trace the origins of the conflict back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding. Tensions reportedly surfaced when Nicola chose not to wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham. Matters were said to have worsened after an incident at the reception, where family friend Marc Anthony invited Victoria and Brooklyn onto the stage for a dance instead of Nicola, following which she allegedly left the venue in tears.

By late 2023, however, there were signs of reconciliation, with Brooklyn and Nicola once again appearing in family photographs, suggesting that the worst might be over.

Strains return in 2025

Any calm proved short-lived. In May 2025, reports emerged that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s birthday celebrations in Miami. Around the same time, rumours surfaced of tension between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, including speculation that Brooklyn had been romantically linked to Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Those claims were later dismissed by Cruz Beckham, who stated that Brooklyn and Kim never dated.

The situation deteriorated further a month later when Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Cruz and Romeo on Instagram, with the brothers returning the gesture. David and Victoria also notably skipped the Peltz-Beckhams’ vow renewal ceremony.





Frequently Asked Questions

Has Brooklyn Beckham taken legal action against his parents?

Yes, reports indicate that Brooklyn Beckham has sent a legal notice to David and Victoria Beckham. This notice instructs them to communicate through legal representatives.

Why did Brooklyn Beckham reportedly block his parents on Instagram?

Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents after Victoria Beckham liked an Instagram post he felt violated a 'desist' letter. He viewed this as crossing a boundary.

What event is cited as the origin of the family conflict?

The conflict is reportedly traced back to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. Tensions surfaced when Nicola did not wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham.

Have David and Victoria Beckham tried to reconcile with Brooklyn?

Yes, sources say David and Victoria have made repeated attempts to reconcile. They have invited Brooklyn and Nicola to family events and asked them to meet and talk.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 06:38 PM (IST)

David Beckham Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham
Photo Gallery

