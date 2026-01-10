Beckham Family Feud Deepens: Brooklyn Sends Legal Notice To David And Victoria

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tensions within the Beckham household appear to have escalated sharply, with reports claiming that Brooklyn Beckham has now taken legal steps against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The development marks a significant turn in what has been a strained family relationship over the past few years, with Brooklyn reportedly cutting off direct contact and appointing a lawyer to handle any communication going forward.

Brooklyn Beckham sends notice to parents

According to a report by The Sun, Brooklyn has sent a legal notice to his parents, instructing them to communicate only through legal representatives if they wish to reach him or his wife, actor Nicola Peltz. The timing raised eyebrows, as the move allegedly coincided with Nicola’s birthday. The report also claims Brooklyn blocked his parents after what he viewed as a violation of a “desist” letter — a ‘like’ by Victoria Beckham on Instagram that he felt crossed a boundary.

Despite the growing distance, sources say David and Victoria have made repeated attempts to reconcile. An insider told People magazine, “David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward. David loves his kids; they are his everything. He, of course, invited Brooklyn and Nicola (to his knighting and after-gathering). They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public.”

Where the fallout began

Multiple media reports trace the origins of the conflict back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding. Tensions reportedly surfaced when Nicola chose not to wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham. Matters were said to have worsened after an incident at the reception, where family friend Marc Anthony invited Victoria and Brooklyn onto the stage for a dance instead of Nicola, following which she allegedly left the venue in tears.

By late 2023, however, there were signs of reconciliation, with Brooklyn and Nicola once again appearing in family photographs, suggesting that the worst might be over.

Strains return in 2025

Any calm proved short-lived. In May 2025, reports emerged that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s birthday celebrations in Miami. Around the same time, rumours surfaced of tension between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, including speculation that Brooklyn had been romantically linked to Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Those claims were later dismissed by Cruz Beckham, who stated that Brooklyn and Kim never dated.

The situation deteriorated further a month later when Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Cruz and Romeo on Instagram, with the brothers returning the gesture. David and Victoria also notably skipped the Peltz-Beckhams’ vow renewal ceremony.