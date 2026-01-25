Pakistan Squad, Complete Schedule For T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid speculation surrounding a possible boycott of 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has gone ahead and named its 15-member squad for the tournament. Former captain Babar Azam has been recalled to the side after spending a period out of the T20 setup. The selectors have backed his experience at global events, bringing him back into the fold despite mixed recent returns.

Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on February 7. The tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan scheduled to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Feb 7 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Netherlands - Group A, 1st Match

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo | Time: 11:00 AM IST

Feb 10 (Tuesday): Pakistan vs United States of America - Group A, 12th Match

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 15 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan - Group A, 27th Match

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 18 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs Namibia - Group A, 35th Match

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo | Time: 3:00 PM IST

Strike-rate concerns resurface

Babar Azam was part of Pakistan’s squad for 2024 T20 World Cup, but his performances came under scrutiny afterward, particularly due to concerns over his strike rate. This led to an inconsistent run in the shortest format. Although he recently featured in the Big Bash League, where his scoring rate and overall impact were below expectations, PCB has chosen to overlook those issues and place its faith in his experience for T20 World Cup.

Haris Rauf misses out

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the absence of Haris Rauf. Known for his express pace and ability to consistently clock speeds above 145 kmph, Rauf has been left out of the World Cup plans. Despite this, Pakistan still possess a formidable fast-bowling unit featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf.

Six players set for World Cup debut

The squad also signals a generational shift, with six players set to feature in a T20 World Cup for the first time. Among those earning maiden call-ups are Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafe, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, and Sahibzada Farhan.