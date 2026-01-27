India Energy Week: Fourth Edition Begins Today, Full Schedule Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia Energy Week: Fourth Edition Begins Today, Full Schedule Here

India Energy Week 2026 in Goa will bring global leaders to drive talks on oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen and AI. The flagship global energy event will bring together policymakers.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Now in its fourth edition, India Energy Week 2026 will be held from January 27–30 in Goa, under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events. The flagship global energy event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to drive dialogue and action across the evolving energy landscape. The event will spotlight strategic discussions and breakthrough technologies spanning oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, electrification, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

Global Platform For Energy Collaboration

With 700+ exhibitors, over 75,000 attendees, 550+ speakers, 120+ sessions, 12+ international country pavilions and 11 thematic zones, India Energy Week offers a premier platform for global collaboration and investment. The exhibition will feature leading energy companies, national pavilions and service providers showcasing innovations that enhance efficiency, accelerate decarbonisation and strengthen the energy value chain. Running alongside, the Strategic and Technical Conferences will host global ministers, policymakers, CEOs and experts to advance knowledge-sharing and cooperation for a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future.

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) will participate in a dedicated session on pumped storage hydropower in India, highlighting its role in energy transition and grid stability. Prominent participants include Argus Media Singapore Group Pte. Ltd, GAIL (India) Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and GAIL Gas Limited, among others.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will India Energy Week 2026 take place?

India Energy Week 2026 will be held in Goa from January 27-30. This marks the event's fourth edition.

Who is organizing India Energy Week 2026?

The event is jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

What are the key focus areas of India Energy Week 2026?

The event will spotlight discussions and technologies in oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, electrification, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence.

What can attendees expect from the exhibition and conferences?

The exhibition will showcase innovations in efficiency and decarbonisation. The conferences will feature global leaders discussing a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
'India Energy Week' India Investment India Energy Week Fourth Edition
Embed widget