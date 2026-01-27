India Energy Week: Fourth Edition Begins Today, Full Schedule Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Now in its fourth edition, India Energy Week 2026 will be held from January 27–30 in Goa, under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events. The flagship global energy event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to drive dialogue and action across the evolving energy landscape. The event will spotlight strategic discussions and breakthrough technologies spanning oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, electrification, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

Global Platform For Energy Collaboration

With 700+ exhibitors, over 75,000 attendees, 550+ speakers, 120+ sessions, 12+ international country pavilions and 11 thematic zones, India Energy Week offers a premier platform for global collaboration and investment. The exhibition will feature leading energy companies, national pavilions and service providers showcasing innovations that enhance efficiency, accelerate decarbonisation and strengthen the energy value chain. Running alongside, the Strategic and Technical Conferences will host global ministers, policymakers, CEOs and experts to advance knowledge-sharing and cooperation for a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future.

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) will participate in a dedicated session on pumped storage hydropower in India, highlighting its role in energy transition and grid stability. Prominent participants include Argus Media Singapore Group Pte. Ltd, GAIL (India) Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and GAIL Gas Limited, among others.