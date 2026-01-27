Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsShashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet Again, Fuels Speculation Of Rift With Leadership

Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet Again, Fuels Speculation Of Rift With Leadership

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipped another key party meeting ahead of the Budget Session, adding to speculation about growing friction with the party leadership amid Kerala poll preparations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor skipped another key party meeting on Tuesday, intensifying speculation about his unease with the Congress leadership. Tharoor was absent from the party’s parliamentary strategy group meeting held ahead of the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. According to PTI, Tharoor could not attend the meeting as he was returning from Dubai, where he had participated in a literature festival, and had informed the party in advance about his unavailability. The meeting was chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and attended by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tharoor Feels Sidelined Amid Rift

This comes days after Tharoor missed a high-level Kerala poll strategy meeting in Delhi, citing his engagement at the Kerala Literature Festival. While the Congress leadership has maintained that his absences were due to prior commitments, sources suggest Tharoor felt “deeply insulted” after Rahul Gandhi allegedly did not acknowledge him at a public event in Kochi earlier this month, despite naming several other senior leaders present on the dais. Sources close to Tharoor have said he feels sidelined despite being one of the three Congress Working Committee members from Kerala. The internal discord comes at a sensitive time, with Kerala heading towards Assembly elections expected by May 2026.

The Congress-led UDF is seeking to reclaim power from the CPI(M)-led LDF, while the BJP is also positioning itself as a serious contender. Though there appeared to be a brief thaw when Tharoor spoke for the party in the Lok Sabha in December, recurring absences from party meetings indicate that state-level differences and internal friction persist.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shashi Tharoor miss the parliamentary strategy group meeting?

Shashi Tharoor was returning from Dubai after participating in a literature festival. He had informed the party in advance about his unavailability.

Has Shashi Tharoor missed other important party meetings?

Yes, Tharoor recently missed a high-level Kerala poll strategy meeting, also citing his engagement at the Kerala Literature Festival.

What is the alleged reason behind Tharoor's unease with the Congress leadership?

Sources suggest Tharoor felt insulted after Rahul Gandhi allegedly did not acknowledge him at a public event, despite naming other leaders.

How does Tharoor feel he is being treated within the party?

Sources close to Tharoor indicate he feels sidelined, despite being a member of the Congress Working Committee from Kerala.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Budget Session Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
