Pakistan Blast: PCB Confirms New Dates For PAK vs SL ODIs After Security Concerns, SLC Warnings

The ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled following a suicide attack in Islamabad, the city where Sri Lankan team is currently staying.

The tragic incident, which killed 12 people and injured several others, has raised serious concerns about player safety, prompting some Sri Lankan players to express a desire to return home.

New Dates for PAK vs SL ODI Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the schedule for remaining PAK vs SL ODIs:

2nd ODI: Originally November 13 in Rawalpindi - Rescheduled to November 14

3rd ODI: Originally November 15 - Rescheduled to November 16

Pakistan won the first ODI by six runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

SLC Assures Players, Warns Against Leaving

Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has reassured players that full security measures are in place and is coordinating closely with the PCB and local authorities.

However, the board also warned that any player or staff member leaving Pakistan against instructions will face a formal review and potential disciplinary action.

Sri Lanka Cricket, in an official statement, said: "If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."

Suicide bombing carried out by lone attacker

On November 11, Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, was rocked by a suicide bombing carried out by a lone attacker.

The remaining ODIs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, a city located close to the capital and often referred to as its twin city.'

This incident echoes memories of the 2009 Lahore attack, when the Sri Lankan team bus was targeted, leading to injuries and the early termination of that tour.

In summary, PAK vs SL ODI series will continue under tightened security, with matches now scheduled for November 14 and 16, while Sri Lankan team remains under strict safety protocols.