Boxing Challenge! Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed Wants THIS Indian Cricket Star In The Ring

Abrar Ahmed, the Pakistani spin bowler notorious for his unique wicket celebration, has expressed a desire to face an Indian cricket star in a boxing match.

India vs Pakistan matches are high-voltage affairs, often resulting in player altercations. Abrar has been a part of four IND vs PAK matches so far, being beaten every single time.

A video of him has now surfaced, in which the spinner says that he wants to face former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, in a boxing match, and it is going viral.

Abrar Wants To Face Shikhar Dhawan In Boxing Match: Watch

Abrar Ahmed had challenged Shikhar Dhawan to a BOXING match 🥊😂 pic.twitter.com/GjugKwpmYK — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) September 24, 2025

While being interviewed in a Pakistani show, Abrar Ahmed was asked to name a player that makes him angry and with whom he would like to box.

Abrar smiled and responded with Shikhar Dhawan.

"Mai chahta hu ki mai boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me when I box)"

Dhawan represented the Men in Blue from 2010 to 2022. He has a prolifc record in ICC tournaments and has even won the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Having retired from international cricket, Abrar Ahmed won't get the opportunity to face him in an India vs Pakistan match. As for the boxing match, Dhawan hasn't responded yet to the odd request.

Abrar Ahmed's Record vs India

Coming back to the cricket field, Abrar Ahmed hasn't had a great time against arch rival, India, thus far. As mentioned he has faced them on four occassions as of this writing, and gone back with a defeat each time.

In these outings, the Pak spinner has bowled 22 overs, conceded 110 runs, and picked just 3 wickets. One of them came in the recent Asia Cup final, of Sanju Samson, at a crucial stage.

However, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube still managed to take India through to the finish line, clinching the victory by 5 wickets.