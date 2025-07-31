Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

PAK vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

PAK vs WI T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, USA.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 09:10 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan and West Indies are set to face each other in a white-ball series running from July 31 to August 13. The tour begins with a three-match T20I series, all of which will be held in Lauderhill, Florida. These games are scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3, with the matches starting at 5:30 AM IST the following day.

Following the T20Is, the teams will travel to Trinidad for a three-match ODI series at the Brian Lara Stadium. These ODIs are lined up for August 8, 10, and 13. The opening ODI will commence at 11:30 PM IST, while the second and third will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope in both formats. For Pakistan, Salman Agha takes charge in the T20Is, while Mohammad Rizwan, who is not part of the T20 squad, will lead the side in the ODIs.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match be played?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will be played on August 1st (July 31 in USA).

Where will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match be played?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, USA.

What time will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match start?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will start at 5:30 AM IST, 08:00 PM local time (previous day in USA) and 12 AM GMT.

Where to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app.

Where to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

There is no live telecast in India for the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan.

Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series Schedule

PAK vs WI 1st T20I: August 1, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (July 31 in USA)

PAK vs WI 2nd T20I: August 3, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (August 2 in USA)

PAK vs WI 3rd T20I: August 4, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (August 3 in USA)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming PAK Vs WI T20I Live Streaming PAK Vs WI 1st T20I Live Pakistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming WI Vs PAK Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget