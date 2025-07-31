PAK vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch LIVE In India

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan and West Indies are set to face each other in a white-ball series running from July 31 to August 13. The tour begins with a three-match T20I series, all of which will be held in Lauderhill, Florida. These games are scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3, with the matches starting at 5:30 AM IST the following day.

Following the T20Is, the teams will travel to Trinidad for a three-match ODI series at the Brian Lara Stadium. These ODIs are lined up for August 8, 10, and 13. The opening ODI will commence at 11:30 PM IST, while the second and third will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope in both formats. For Pakistan, Salman Agha takes charge in the T20Is, while Mohammad Rizwan, who is not part of the T20 squad, will lead the side in the ODIs.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match be played?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will be played on August 1st (July 31 in USA).

Where will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match be played?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, USA.

What time will PAK vs WI 1st T20I match start?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match will start at 5:30 AM IST, 08:00 PM local time (previous day in USA) and 12 AM GMT.

Where to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app.

Where to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

There is no live telecast in India for the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan.

Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series Schedule

PAK vs WI 1st T20I: August 1, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (July 31 in USA)

PAK vs WI 2nd T20I: August 3, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (August 2 in USA)

PAK vs WI 3rd T20I: August 4, 2025 at 5:30 AM IST (August 3 in USA)