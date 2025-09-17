Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PAK vs UAE: Where Indian Fans Can Watch LIVE; Head-To-Head Record

With India already through to the next round from Group A, the spotlight now shifts to Pakistan and UAE.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)

Pakistan vs UAE live streaming: Asia Cup 2025 is all set for a high-voltage clash as Pakistan take on UAE in a do-or-die encounter on 17 September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The stakes couldn’t be higher – the winner will seal a berth in the Super-4, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

A Decider for Super-4 Spot

Both sides will give it their all in this virtual knockout, making it one of the most anticipated games of the group stage.

PAK vs UAE Match Timings, Live Streaming

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match begins at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Indian fans can catch the action live on Sony Sports Network and via SonyLIV’s digital streaming platform.

PAK vs UAE Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have faced each other only a handful of times in international cricket, with Pakistan holding complete dominance in these contests. Historically, the two sides have met in both ODIs and T20Is, but UAE are yet to register a win against Pakistan.

In ODI cricket, Pakistan and UAE have played two matches, both of which were won convincingly by Pakistan. Similarly, in T20 internationals, the teams have clashed just once, with Pakistan again emerging victorious.

Overall, the head-to-head record stands firmly in Pakistan’s favor, showing their strength and experience at the international level. For UAE, every meeting with Pakistan provides a chance to test their skills against a top-tier side and aim for a historic breakthrough victory.

Squads for PAK vs UAE

UAE Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Wasim (C), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (WK), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjit Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddiqui, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Aga (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufian Muqeem.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
