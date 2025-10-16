Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Teenager Breaks Into Pakistan Dressing Room To Meet Babar Azam

The attempt coincided with Babar Azam's birthday on October 15, following Pakistan’s win over South Africa in the first Test of the series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
For cricket fans, meeting their favorite player in person is a dream - one that is rarely realized due to tight security measures both on and off the field. Yet, there are always a few die-hard supporters willing to take extreme risks.

A recent incident at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium went viral when a young fan attempted to reach Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the dressing room.

The video shows the fan climbing over a fence and heading toward the dressing room. Alert coaching staff immediately noticed him and informed security. Realizing he was being followed, the fan apologized and tried to backtrack, but was ultimately caught and escorted out.

Babar Azam was reportedly not present in the dressing room at the time, though he was later surprised when informed about the incident. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to comment on the security lapse.

Watch Video

Pakistan Humiliate South Africa in Lahore

In a stunning start to the WTC 2025-27, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Lahore on Wednesday, delivering a statement win against the reigning champions. The victory highlighted South Africa’s struggle to handle spin in Asian conditions, a key factor in their downfall.

Pakistan’s spin duo turned the game on its head. Noman Ali, the left-arm spinner, claimed 10 wickets, while Sajid Khan picked up five.

Salman Ali Agha chipped in with one, meaning spinners accounted for 16 of Pakistan’s 16 wickets in the match. The performance raises concerns about South Africa’s ability to tackle spin, particularly in India, where they are set to tour in November.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
